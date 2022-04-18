WATCH NOW: Solstice Sanctuary in Brighton provides safe haven for abused animals

BRIGHTON — Catori, one of two emaciated horses surrendered last August as part of an animal abuse investigation in Pleasant Prairie, has made significant improvement while under care at Solstice Sanctuary in Brighton.

“She came to us lethargic, timid and reserved,” said sanctuary founder Angela Axton, whose family also operates a horse boarding and training facility on the 43-acre property. “She was extremely underweight and losing muscle. She was a body score of 2 and horses should be 5.”

The mare was put on a nutrition program designed to safely nurse malnourished horses back to health.

“She now has energy to play, enjoys time with her pasture mate and looks to humans for love,” Axton said. “She looks forward to her food, every feeding.”

Kanali, the second horse surrendered as part of the Pleasant Prairie case, could not be saved.

“She was with us for just five days before she died,” Axton, who lives with her husband Bradley May on the property, said. “She was so emaciated her bloodwork showed her body was eating the muscle to survive.”

Goats, donkeys, more

The sanctuary had taken in its first rescue — a donkey named Irvin — three months earlier, after Axton and her family relocated to the Brighton property from Antioch, Ill. It has since been granted its non-profit status and rescued four more horses, a miniature cow, two more donkeys, two piglets and three goats.

Irvin arrived skinny and weak, contaminated with lice and suffering from allergies.

“He itched himself raw in numerous spots all over his body,” Axton said. “He could barely hold himself up. Thankfully, our team was there to lift him into and out of the trailer because he was physically incapable that day.”

Irvin spent three weeks in quarantine.

“We brought him home May 13, the same weekend we finalized paperwork for the sanctuary,” Axton said.

Irvin, whose hair has grown back think and shiny, now comes running, baying and kicking in excitement, any time someone comes near.

The goats — Raphi, Raega, and Razi — came from a family in Ohio looking to rehome them because white patches in their coats prevented them from being used as show goats.

Niko and Nala, two more donkeys, were rescued from a second chance lot and provided needed companionship for Irvin.

“They had very bad overgrown hooves,” Axton said. “Nala was very scared of men, indicating she had suffered some abuse.”

They are now very playful and will help the sanctuary add a “human healing” element to the non-profit’s mission.

“We’re going to call it, ‘Giggles with Goats,’” she said, adding it will likely include some stretching and body movement, mindfulness and spending time with goats “for joy.”

Wellness programs planned

Axton said they also hope to host art-based wellness programs, forest bathing and nature walks on the property.

“We would like to use a variety of healing modalities and the land to offer as much as we can to people,” she said.

Rachel Szydlowski, another founding member, has developed a close bond with the only cow at the sanctuary, Juniper. Szydlowski spotted the mini Hereford in Texas when the sanctuary crew was in the state to rescue Josie, a five-month old filly with a broken leg, and Hank, a six-month-old stud colt.

“She lived her life tied to a tree with minimal hay,” Szydlowski said of the cow.

They also couldn’t leave Texas without Opal, a broodmare, and Cat Woman, Opal’s seven-month old mini-foal.

Fundraising planned

For now, the sanctuary is full. Plans are underway for a fundraising campaign to build another barn on an adjacent property. That will add up to 12 more stalls.

Axton said people can help by making a donation or by simply connecting and sharing social media posts.

The sanctuary — which has a TikTok following 34,000 followers — has launched an individual animal sponsorship program on May 13, the one-year anniversary of Irvin’s arrival.

For more information about the sanctuary, or to make a donation, visit www.solsticesanctuary.org.

Criminal case

In the criminal case that brought the horse Catori to Solstice Sanctuary, Larry J. and Debbie M. Wachter each face one felony count of mistreatment of an animal causing death and a misdemeanor count of intentionally mistreating animals. The final pre-trial hearing is set for June 29, with jury selection set to take place July 18.

