The fire that burned down the storage barn at Mueller’s Tree & Sawmill Service, 250 Old Green Bay Road in Somers — destroying the local business’ entire fleet of equipment — also destroyed priceless family heirlooms and the Mueller family’s gathering space.

Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, more than a dozen firefighting agencies, including the Somers Fire Department, responded to the fire that would ultimately take three hours to fully extinguish. No injuries were reported, and the cause is not yet determined.

Barbara Mueller, wife of business owner Mark Mueller, said they were awakened by sirens early Wednesday morning. At first, she said it wasn’t a big concern, as they normally hear sirens driving past their home, but when Mark went to the window, he realized they were on their property.

“He said, ‘They’re here, Barbara. The barn’s on fire.’”

Fire departments from Kenosha, South Shore (Mount Pleasant), Pleasant Prairie, Paris, Kansasville, Union Grove, Bristol and Salem Lakes responded, along with assistance from Illinois agencies in Zion, Newport and Winthrop Harbor. Additional departments from Wisconsin sent units from Caledonia, Randall and Twin Lakes.

According to Somers Fire Chief Ben Andersen, the 4,000-square-foot barn is a “total loss.”

“We’re just shell-shocked,” Barbara Mueller said. “It’s just a mess.”

A 1940s Willys Jeep and a vintage 1947 Farmall H tractor, both bought by Mark’s father decades ago, were destroyed in the fire, along with numerous other family memorabilia.

“They were things that are irreplaceable,” Mark Mueller said.

Sitting in the rubble of the barn was a knocked over anvil that had survived the heat. The centuries-old anvil came with Mark’s great-grandfather, a blacksmith, across the ocean from the Isle of Guernsey, which sits in the English Channel.

The anvil had sat in the barn, yet another heirloom in the Muellers’ informal family history museum.

The farm, in many ways, was the center of the expansive Mueller family.

“This was my dad’s farm. My dad’s dad came from Germany to start this farm,” Mark Mueller said. “My dad was raised in the farmhouse. That old house was the only place he ever lived. The only time he was gone was for World War II.”

Beyond the destroyed equipment, the farm’s barn, which he and his 10 siblings built together 30 years ago, was also where the Mueller family would meet for celebrations and other gatherings.

“We’ve always had holidays there. We’re such a large family, so that’s where we’d gather,” Mueller said.

Mark and Barbara Mueller aren’t sure what the next steps will be, both for the business and for their family.

For now, they are grateful for the kind messages from friends, family and neighbors.

“We’ve had a lot of good neighbors and a lot of good customers. It’s been good,” Mark Mueller said. “It’s just a shame.”

First on scene, witness calls 911

Mary McIntyre of Racine said she was driving north on Green Bay Road near Old Green Bay Road, south of Highway KR, when she saw what looked like a “giant bonfire” or large pile of burning leaves.

The timing of the activity, however, had her questioning what was going on. She stopped to take a look.

“I saw this really thick kind of smoke, and I pulled over,” she said.

McIntyre then called 911. While she was at the scene, she saw a home attached to the sawmill barn. She ran to the door of the house and pounded on it before realizing that it was abandoned.

“So I’m running up to the door of the house and pounding on the door, and I’m like `Wake up, wake up!’” she said. “It was an abandoned house. And the truth is, they don’t live there anymore.”

McIntyre then realized the residents were on the property, but about 300 yards from the burning barn. Before long she said she started hearing “pops” coming from the fire.

“I was like, `Oh, my God,” she said. “So, I went back to the street.” The 911 dispatch operator could hear the popping, too, she said.

Fire worsens, authorities arrive

“She was like, ‘ma’am you better get out of there,’” McIntyre said. She did see the larger house from a distance but couldn’t find it because the fire was so bright.

“You couldn’t see anything,” she said.

McIntyre was going to attempt to find the Muellers’ driveway to alert them but at about the same time, deputies began to arrive.

“That’s when I made the video, because, I was like, `I’m not going to go back there and get in the way,’” she said.

About three minutes later, the entire structure was on fire, she said.

“It happened very quickly.”

Somers Fire Chief Andersen said strong winds blew embers, which threatened to burn nearby structures.

“We did have embers and sparks from the fire blowing to adjacent structures both on that property and across the road on the east side of Old Green Bay Road, which required our attention,” he said.

“We had embers starting small ground fires from leaves and stuff on the property. And we had embers landing on roofs of homes over there that we had to address and make sure we didn’t have any additional structure fires.”

Andersen said the Somers Fire Department brought in an excavator from the village’s public works department to assist in pulling apart debris.