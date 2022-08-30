WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin

Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles.

The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597, Burlington Road at 28th Street, sits across Burlington Road from the Amazon Distribution center.

According to Steven Wrobel, public relations manager at Kwik Trip Inc., a typical Kwik Trip store averages about 9,000 square feet, with a two lane side canopy for diesel. The newest Somers unit includes showers, laundry facilities and a certified scale for trucks.

Preliminary work began last September, with construction completed at the end of July this year. The store opened Aug. 4 for the first time at 5 a.m. Wrobel said the site was chosen for its convenient location along the Interstate 94 corridor. It will serve travelers between Milwaukee and Chicago, as well as nearby industry and neighborhoods.

800-plus locations

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip was founded in 1965. It has locations throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota under the name Kwik Trip. In Iowa and Illinois it operates under the name Kwik Star. The company also operates stores under the name Tobacco Outlet Plus, Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery, Hearty Platter, and Stop-N-Go. It has more than 800 locations.