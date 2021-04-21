WATCH NOW: Somers Village Board thanks Sheriff Beth, fire department for Somers House response

SOMERS — The Somers Village Board thanked Sheriff David Beth and members of the Somers Fire Department on Tuesday night for their response at the Somers House Tavern early Sunday morning where a shooting resulted in the death of three people and the injury of three others.

Board member Ben Harbach lauded the department for the quick apprehension of Rakayo Vinson, 24, in connection with the shooting, adding it can “create a scare” in the community when a suspect in a shooting incident is on the loose.

Both Beth and a representative from the fire department gave a recap of the events and the response.

“This could happen in any bar, anywhere, sadly,” Trustee Gregg Sinnen said, thanking Beth for the department’s assistance in reviewing police activity at drinking establishments prior to license renewals. “I know it’s still way too early in all of this, but we as a board sit in judgement of all these licenses and all these establishments. When they come up for renewal, we always get a report from your department.”

Beth said that from everything he has been told by investigators, “It sounds like the employees and the management of the Somers House reacted properly the first time around in the situation” by removing those involved in an altercation prior to the shooting out of the bar.