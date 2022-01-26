WATCH NOW: Somers votes to support end of northbound left turn lane from Green Bay Road onto 35th St.

The Somers Village Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to support a Department of Transportation proposal to eliminate the dangerous northbound left turn lane from Green Bay Road onto 35th Street.

The village has been working with DOT officials to solve this safety issue. On Jan. 11, Village President George Stoner and Village Administrator Jason Peters met with Rodrigo Martinez, a safety engineer with the DOT. Martinez indicated that the department has been reviewing the issue and was willing to eliminate this crossing in the interest of safety.

Some northbound motorists use the lane to access restaurants, including a Starbucks, Burger King and Jersey Mike’s. A Dunkin shop is also under construction at the intersection. It leads into Market Lane, which is one route of access to the Walmart and Sam's Club that anchor the Somers Market Square development.

“The (DOT) supports this 100%,” Stoner said after Tuesday's meeting. “It’s going to come. We’re hoping for spring.”

Stoner said a “slight bend” in the road makes it difficult for northbound motorists turning left to see oncoming southbound vehicles, especially ones traveling at a high rate of speed. He said he does not believe the change will negatively impact area businesses and that a barricade will likely be installed for northbound traffic.

“It’s immaterial,” Stoner said. “If you’re coming north on Green Bay Road, wouldn’t you turn at (Highway) 142 (38th Street)? Why would you go down into the middle of the block that’s not controlled and turn there? Or wouldn’t you rather come down to the controlled intersection at 31st Street and turn there?”

Stoner said he's also reached out to Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian for his support. Highway 31 is the border between the municipalities, with Somers on the west and Kenosha on the east

DOT officials did not respond for this story by press time Wednesday afternoon.

Deadly area

Two people were killed in a two-car crash at the intersection in December 2020.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, 59-year-old Timothy Warden of Kenosha, driving a 2005 Honda Element, was headed north on Green Bay Road and was attempting to turn west onto 35th Street. Kayla Parr of Beach Park, Ill., was headed south on Green Bay Road, driving a 2020 Subaru WRX. The Subaru, travelling at high speed, struck the Honda on the passenger side as it was turning across the southbound lanes.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Warden, the driver and only occupant of the Honda, died from his injuries, as did 37-year-old Jeremy Sander of Kenosha, a passenger in Parr’s vehicle.

In June 2021, 54-year-old Pamela Dupuis of Kenosha was also killed in a two-vehicle crash in the area.

Dupuis's vehicle was struck by a 2015 Subaru driven by Darnell Lyons of Kenosha that was traveling southbound on Green Bay Road at a high rate of speed when it struck a 2013 Nissan that was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto 35th Street.

In October 2021, Lyons pleaded guilty to knowingly operating a motor vehicle causing death in the crash. Lyons had a suspended driver’s license and was on probation when the crash occurred.

