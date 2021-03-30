WATCH NOW: Southport Beach House use for gatherings to be delayed a year

Making reservations to use the historic Southport Beach House, currently undergoing a major restoration that kicked off three years ago, for private events and parties will be delayed until 2023.
That’s because the replacement of the ballroom windows, originally scheduled for this year, is being postponed until next year, according to 12th District Ald. Mitchell Pedersen, chair of the city’s Public Works Committee, whose district includes the beach house.
“That’s going to impact the ability to rent out the building in 2022 and they don’t want to pose any dangers to anyone renting that out,” he said elaborating on the report following the Monday night committee meeting. “So it’s going to be closed for one more year.”
The Parks Commission on Monday night voted to extend the closure another year through December 2022.
Correspondence from Brian Cater, deputy director of public works, noted that due to higher than expected bids in the project’s first phase, an additional phase needed to be added to “spread out costs” in the city’s capital improvement plan. The Park Commission in 2018, had previously approved closing the facility to rentals from Nov. 1 of that year through December 2021.
The beach house, which is being preserved as a result of a grassroots effort to save it in 2013, is undergoing a more than $1 million restoration with the help of the city, including restoration of its brick facade and other structural repairs, such as, roofing and masonry. Plans for the interior would outfit the beach house with new doors and windows. Interior renovations also proposed include eventually opening up the south side of the beach house with a coffee bar. A second-floor addition would allow visitors to look out over the water.
Currently, the project is in its second phase, with ongoing installation of slate roofing on the north and south gables, which is expected to be completed in June. As of this week, the project’s third phase will be in motion with bids going for the remaining slate roofing, seam metal and rubber roof areas to be fixed, Pedersen said. Bids will also be requested for the replacement of the west doors and two exterior restroom doors.
“Once these are done, other than the ballroom windows, the project will be completed,” Pedersen said. “It will definitely be worth the wait.”