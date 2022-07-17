WATCH NOW: Southport Bikes and Boards to close after more than 40 years

One of Kenosha’s most iconic stores will close after 41 years when its owner retires.

Southport Bikes and Boards, formerly Southport Rigging, will close this fall, owner Ralph Ruffolo Jr. announced.

Ruffolo, a Kenosha native, opened a windsurfing business in 1981 in the basement of the the building that currently houses Harborside Common Grounds at 5159 Sixth Ave.

“I needed something to do in the summer so I started teaching windsurfing,” Ruffolo said. “We rented that little space underneath Common Grounds and it was nice because we could teach windsurfing right in the harbor.”

Just two years later, and as his business grew, Ruffolo relocated to Uptown at 6201 22nd Ave.

“That’s when we started selling skateboards,” Ruffolo said, adding that customer Natalie Troha encouraged him to do it so “she didn’t have to go to Milwaukee for her kids.”

In 1986 the business moved into its current location on the city’s south side at 2926 75th St. in the former Walkowski Lawn and Garden building.

Just as the location of his shop evolved so did his offerings.

Over the years Ruffolo began selling snowboards, apparel and eventually absorbed Total Cyclery bike shop. Total Cyclery was owned and operated by Marty Gauss for 17 years. He rented the western portion of the Ruffolo’s building before “announcing he was retiring one Christmas," Ruffolo said.

Ruffolo, Gauss’s landlord, took over Total Cyclery in 2004 and renamed it The Bike Shop, a part of Southport Bikes and Boards.

“It was a good move,” he said.

‘A great experience’

Ruffolo, 70, said he’s ready for retirement and proud of the work he’s accomplished in his hometown. He plans to stay in Kenosha.

“It was a great experience. I got to be my own boss because I tapped into something early on. I had a passion for skiing and I had a passion for sailing, and when you really have a passion for something you get into the nitty gritty of it. I understood right away the windsurfers, the skateboarders and the snowboarders had the same thing. If you can understand their passion level you can anticipate what they want,” he said.

Still, it wasn’t always easy owning a small business. He said the last decade was especially difficult.

“It was to the point where we had all the money we could have invested in the business and we didn’t want to invest more. We were very lucky when COVID came along because people couldn’t go to restaurants, they couldn’t go the the gym, so they were working from home and the simplest thing to do was turn to a bicycle,” he said.

Ruffolo also had plenty of bikes in stock to sell, unlike many other retailers. He currently has hundreds of bikes in stock and plans to sell them all by the end of the summer.

Stop by and visit

Ruffolo said customers are welcome to visit in the coming weeks and reminisce about their experiences with him.

“We appreciate all our past employees and all of our past customers,” he said. “We couldn’t have done this without them.”

In retirement, Ruffolo plans to spend more time sailing and playing baseball with his grandchildren. He’ll also continue operating Ruffolo Enterprises, his company that manufactures accessories for skiers.

Scott Shumway, owner of Creative Designs Custom Signs, plans to purchase the building for his growing business, Ruffolo said.