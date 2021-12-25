WATCH NOW: Special Christmas delivery: Bus company, police, 4-H deliver gifts to the Uptown neighborhood

Santa’s sled was replaced by a school bus Christmas morning in Kenosha, with more than 30 volunteer elves with First Student Bus Company, the Kenosha Police Department and the All 4 One 4-H Club from Racine handing out more than 600 gifts to Kenosha kids.

A procession of vehicles — one featuring a live band playing from the back of a pickup truck and Mr. and Mrs. Claus — made its way through Uptown. At each stop, a team of volunteers would dash to each house, knocking on doors and handing out presents. Santa would stroll around, posing for photos and greeting the children.

“It’s a great feeling, it’s better to give than receive,” said Jose Vega, a bus driver with First Student. “Seeing the faces, it’s great.”

Surprised families stood on their porches and front lawns as they watched presents get delivered. Police sirens as well as an energetic performance by members of the Kenosha band Lunde drew many from their homes, with excited children scrambling to meet Santa and receive their surprise Christmas gifts.

“We get a lot of attention when we pull up,” Michael Comstock, terminal manager at First Student, said. “It’s just a lot of smiles.”

Beyond gifts, volunteers also handed out blankets knitted by Comfort 4 a Cause, a local knitting charity group.

“It’s great for the kids,” said Gary Schutten said, whose daughters all received gifts. “It’s very nice for the community.”

Building a tradition

The event, which first began last year, was created by a partnership between the Kenosha Police Department and the First Student Bus Company. This year, with help from Uptown Kenosha Inc. and All 4 One 4-H club from Racine, Comstock said they raised thousands of dollars in gifts

“After the year Kenosha had, I kind of felt we needed some happiness,” said Comstock, adding that the community response pushed them to return this year.

“It’s been a very emotional day,” Comstock said. “It’s great the community welcomes us into the neighborhood.”

Kenosha Police Officer Jeff Wamboldt, dressed as Santa, was pleased with the day’s work.

“There’s always some good surprises,” Wamboldt said. “The smiles, the look on children’s faces, it’s always positive.”

Officer Tyler Cochran said the event was a welcome reprieve from the difficulties of the past year.

“It’s obviously a great opportunity for us to get out to the community,” Cochran said. “It’s been a tough year for families. It’s nice to break away from that and bring some Christmas joy.”

Cochran said he expects the event to return again next year.

“Absolutely,” Cochran said. “We’ll just keep growing it year after year.”

Sam Johnson, general leader of All 4 One 4-H Club Racine, said that the kids were all for helping with the event when the learned about it.

“The kids, when they heard about this they were so excited,” Johnson said. “The whole club go involved.”

Johnson said that such events touch on the main reason for the season.

“It’s about reaching out and sharing the love of the season,” Johnson said. “Sharing the joy of giving.”

