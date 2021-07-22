WATCH NOW: Special Editor's offer on a digital subscription to the Kenosha News: One year for just $26! (copy)

Get local news while it’s happening. Keep up to date with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. Get started today with this fantastic limited Editor’s offer: One year for just $26!
WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Girl shot after allegedly attempting to steal car; second person being questioned
- Updated
KENOSHA — A teenage girl was shot late Friday afternoon after she apparently attempted to steal a car at a local gas station and convenience s…
An 18-year-old Kenosha teen is being held on $15,000, accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
- Updated
A Kenosha man who shot a 13-year-old girl as she drove away in his vehicle told police he is a concealed weapon carry permit holder and said h…
WATCH NOW: Mother, daughter in town for Country Thunder recognized for lifesaving efforts on Lake Mary
TWIN LAKES — Maria Burlingame, 11, didn’t hesitate to jump in the water to help an unresponsive woman whose kayak had capsized in the middle o…
Already sentenced in Milwaukee County to 100 years in prison for a kidnapping and sexual assault, a Kentucky man is now being prosecuted in Ke…
When a Kenosha Sheriff’s deputy arrived for a call of vehicle in a ditch in Bristol, the first thing the driver said was an admission that he …
Pockets in the City of Kenosha and western Kenosha County have vaccination rates lower than 40 percent, a new interactive map shows.
A man who was taken into custody in Madison after barricading himself in a hotel room is being held in Kenosha County Jail on $7,500, accused …
- Updated
SOMERS — A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department sergeant announced Sunday he will run again for sheriff next year — as a Republican again.
- Updated
The Racine County District Attorney's Office has dismissed the charges against a man accused of trying to hang his girlfriend.