Local news matters. There’s no better way to keep up on the latest in local news coverage than with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. Help support local journalism. Here’s a fantastic limited offer to get you started today: 6 months for just $1! Go online to: https://go.kenoshanews.com/aug1
WATCH NOW: Special limited digital subscription offer — 6 months for just $1!
Related to this story
Most Popular
The sentencing of a 24-year-old Kenosha man, convicted of an armed robbery Feb. 1, took several turns Wednesday afternoon.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 32-year-old man, convicted of three counts of possession of child pornography in 2020, will be moved to a residence in th…
A report of a vehicle traveling at 20 mph on the interstate and driving erratically led to a five-mile pursuit Tuesday and a felony charge aga…
- Updated
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — An event filled organizers says will feature "bodacious bands, killer food trucks and beer, along with a gnarly 1980s-theme…
A woman one local veteran called an “Angel of the Morning” for her work in helping create the American Heroes Café has died.
WATCH NOW/ UPDATE: Shooting on Kenosha's north side appears to be accidental; man in "stable" condition, according to police
A 19-year-old woman was in custody for reportedly accidentally shooting a person Tuesday afternoon.
A Kenosha woman was charged Tuesday with felony child neglect after her 8-year-old son was taken to a local emergency room unconscious after r…
Thick smoke and flames coming from the southeast portion of a local salvage yard led Kenosha firefighters to Jantz Automotive Sales Inc. lot a…
Nearly 11,000 households throughout Kenosha County were without power Tuesday night, the result of a weather system that brought severe thunde…
- Updated
Dungeons & Dragons memorabilia is now on display at the museum and hobby shop in Lake Geneva, where the game got its birth.