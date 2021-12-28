WATCH NOW: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' a hit with locals as people get back to movie theaters

Thousands of area residents are leaving their homes to watch “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Each day, adults and children line up to catch the hotly anticipated blockbuster at the city’s Cinemark Tinseltown USA, 7101 70th Court. The film, released Dec. 17, has become a critical and commercial success.

“I’ve seen all the Marvel movies, and I like watching stuff with my dad,” said 10-year-old Connor Winden, who was at the theater with his family Tuesday morning. “I’m excited.”

Connor’s father, Jeff Winden, said they streamed all the Marvel Cinematic Universe films on Disney+ to keep up with the franchise’s complex storylines.

“Here we are today being able to see it as it comes out in the theater,” Jeff said.

Friends Mary Lewer and Allyson Adams also headed to the theater Tuesday to watch the film, starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man/Peter Parker and Zendaya as Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson.

“I honestly didn’t even know it was coming out until like a couple weeks ago, but then there’s like a bunch of stuff coming out on it, and we were like, ‘Let’s go see it,’” Lewer said.

Racine grandparents Jeanne and Ken Ritt brought grandkids Emmitt, 5, and Isaac Garcia, 8, to Tinseltown. Both children wore Spider-Man swag.

“I just got a Spider-Man drone!” Emmitt Garcia said.

Ken Ritt said it feels great watching a film on the big screen again.

“It’s not the same watching a movie at home,” he said. “My 21-year-old grandson said it was the best movie he’s ever seen. It must be pretty good.”

The film was co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. BoxOfficeMojo.com reports the film has already made $470 million domestically and $587 million internationally.

Cinemark public relations representative Caitin Piper said the film is breaking all expectations. She said it surpassed all COVID-era records and even became the second-best opening weekend ever for Cinemark.

“It absolutely performed incredibly,” Piper said. “We’re so thankful for our partners at Sony for putting together a film that people just absolutely had to see on the big screen. I think it’s clear the film delivers.”

Piper said nothing can replace the theater experience.

“I think during the pandemic, we realized that we all took a lot of things for granted, and one really simple one was getting out of the house and getting immersed into a different world,” she said. “That’s what the movies let you do.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.