The splendor of the holidays rang true as the Durkee Mansion brought to life the spirit of Christmas with its Victorian decorations while the nearby Gallery of Trees featured creative themes and colorful ornaments at the Kemper Center Sunday afternoon.

The public responded positively to “the connection to the history … the design in there has been very elegant and well put together to look like something that would be there in the 1800s,” said Pat Mott, Kemper Hall alumnae and president of the Board of Directors. She fielded a steady stream of visitors at the Victorian mansion that was also once an all-girls school overlooking Lake Michigan.

The cream brick Italianate Victorian mansion at 6501 Third Ave. on the grounds of the Kemper Center is the famous home of the late Sen. Charles Durkee. During the holiday season each year, just after Thanksgiving, the mansion opens its doors to the public.

To the delight of Kathy and Ashley Novak, mother and daughter from Pleasant Prairie, the mansion’s décor always puts them in the Christmas spirit.

“We come out here every year to see the Gallery of Trees and then to see the decorations and the theme that they do at Durkee Mansion,” said Kathy. “The theme this year is really pretty with the Victorian elegance. They do a fantastic job with decorating every single room.”

They said they try to take inspiration from the decorations.

“We do get some cute ideas with some of the things they do, especially with the garland and, with the Gallery of Trees, some really nice ideas for some tree decorating,” she said.

Next door to Durkee Mansion, in Kemper’s convention center, the Gallery of Trees — with its 19 trees and many other decorations — was in full swing. The Novaks said they entered 15 raffles this year.

“So we increased our chances,” she said.

Ashley’s favorite was the Gnome tree with various versions of the long-bearded mythological and magical creatures in ornament forms decorating its branches.

The trees were also a hit with Mary Babel of Kenosha and her grandchildren.

“I got some raffle tickets, too. Those people are so creative and generous with their time and their talents,” she said. She said she liked the Gnome tree and the Solar System-themed tree, as well.

Babel enjoyed going through the Durkee Mansion because of its history. It was Babel’s first time to visit the Durkee Mansion’s open house.

“And people enjoy themselves,” she said, with granddaughter Dari, 2, in tow. “I really enjoyed it today. I’ve always been curious about how it looked in here. As a teenager, I used to walk the grounds a lot.”

Ed Kubicki, executive director of the Kemper Center, encouraged people to come out and see the trees and visit the mansion this season.

“I think it’s a start of a magical moment for your Christmas holiday to come through here or whatever you enjoy doing with your family, whether it be Christmas or any other type of celebration you might have,” he said. “It’s getting you ready for the fall and the wintertime that’s approaching us and just to be grateful and amongst friends. I think this is where it’s at right now. And I think it’s important for everyone to come through here and help support us in our mission at Kemper Center.”

Free self-guided Durkee Mansion tour hours this holiday season are: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 2, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4. The Durkee Mansion is also open for holiday tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on four Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17 and Jan. 7 and 14. Sunday hours at the Durkee Mansion are 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18 and Jan. 8 and 15.

The Gallery of Trees is open — with free admission — through Dec. 4.