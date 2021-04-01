WATCH NOW: Spring Break in Kenosha: Yes, it can be fun (and exciting)

After living with COVID-19 restrictions for more than a year — and the resulting restrictions on activities, sports, travel and even classrooms — celebrating Spring Break might seem like an afterthought.
We prefer to think of it as much-needed time off.
And if you’re staying home for Spring Break week? It’s not the end of the world.
While the Kenosha area doesn’t have a Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction — or any type of theme park fun at the moment; Six Flags Great America is slated to open April 24 — instead of dodging crowds on Panama City Beach in Florida, you can enjoy a refreshing walk on the cold Lake Michigan waterfront.
Other options: Go to the movies. Visit the Schaefer mammoth at the Kenosha Public Museum. Or tackle one (or more) of the obstacle courses at the Boundless Adventures Aerial Adventure Park in Bristol Woods County Park, which opens for another season on Friday.
Here are some places offering fun things to do in the Kenosha area.
Peeps!
Head to the Racine Art Museum to view entries in this year’s International Peeps Art Exhibition — you won’t believe the creative things people can do with marshmallow candies. The Peeps are on display through April 10.
This year’s show is the 12th Peeps exhibit at the museum and features 138 entries from across the country.
Over the years, entrants have perfected the use of marshmallow candy as an art material, using methods like carving, painting, hole punching, gluing and melting the Peeps. The pieces this year include tributes to artist Frida Kahlo and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
While you’re at the exhibit, don’t forget to vote for your favorite piece. The winner takes home the coveted PEEPle’s Choice Award.
Here’s a bonus: Admission is FREE to everyone the first Friday of each month. So head there this week to get your Peeps fix.
The museum, 441 Main St. in downtown Racine, is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for youths (ages 12-18) and senior citizens and free for kids 11 and younger, with a paid adult admission. www.ramart.org. Note: Can’t make it in person to the show? Check out the live virtual tour of the Peeps exhibit, broadcast at 10:30 a.m. on April 7 on the museum’s Facebook page. The tour will also be available to watch on demand on Facebook, YouTube and the RAM website after the live broadcast has concluded.
Zipline adventure
For more close-to-home thrills during Spring Break, take the family ziplining at Lake Geneva Canopy Tours.
This attraction, which opened in 2011, takes visitors soaring among the trees just north of downtown Lake Geneva. The ziplining course covers a wooded area, soaring over ravines, and ends with a downhill zipping race as riders face Lake Como.
If you’re deathly afraid of heights, you probably won’t like the sky bridges that swing between trees — or, you may take it as a challenge to conquer your fears. There’s also a High Ropes Course. For more details, call 262-248-9271 or visit www.lakegenevacanopytours.com.
Go wild
If you’re looking for some thrills, tackle the Boundless Adventures aerial adventure park in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave.
The aerial adventure park, which opened in June of 2019, features nine different obstacle courses of varying degrees of difficulty that are woven through the trees at Bristol Woods County Park. The easiest courses (yellow) are near the ground; the toughest (black) is 30-40 feet in the air.
Climbers are strapped into harnesses and clipped onto wires at all times as they move from platform to platform, crossing rope bridges, climbing over swinging logs, ziplining and navigating teeter-tottering planks.
The course is operating under COVID-19 guidelines. There are no walk-ins accepted. Reservations and waivers must be completed in advance of a visit. Guests are also asked to bring a mask to be worn at check-in. The course is open to people ages 7 and older. To make a reservation and for more information, call 262-924-8781 or log on at https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park
Grab a free book
The Kenosha Public Library branches have several free family programs available during Spring Break — BUT they are virtual programs, which means you’ll be “joining in” at home over an internet connection. Check for events, including “grab-n-go” kits, on the online calendar at https://www.mykpl.info/events/month/2021-04
Here’s something to do in person: Head to any local library branch on Saturday (April 3) and pick up a free copy of the novel “Dear Martin” by Nic Stone. The novel, recommended for ages 14 and older, tells the story of Justyce McAllister, a good kid and an honor student, who looks to the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for help when he finds himself caught up in the crosshairs (and media fallout) from an incident with a furious white police officer.
The library is giving away 100 free copies of the book, while supplies last. Free copies of this novel will be available at each Kenosha Public Library branch and the Bookmobile in limited quantities starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The novels will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to one per household. Bonus: Each book will include a flyer with information on how to join the author’s visit on Zoom on May 3.
Kenosha Public Library branches are: Northside branch, 1500 27th St., and Southwest branch, 7979 38th Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; Uptown branch, 2419 63rd St., open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and Simmons branch, 711 59th Place, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info/
Dinosaurs!
Little kids still like dinosaurs, right? The downtown Kenosha Public Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum offer exhibits and programs for fans of the prehistoric creatures.
Inside the Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., you’ll find the permanent exhibit “The Wisconsin Story,” showing how the state has changed over the past 425 million years, including tracing the excavation of a woolly mammoth skeleton in western Kenosha County (this is where you’ll find the museum’s signature life-size skeletal replica of a mammoth).
At the Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., you’ll find life-size replica casts of your favorite prehistoric reptiles. Admission is free to both museums. The Public Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (closed Good Friday). The Dinosaur Discovery Museum is open noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (closed Good Friday). For more information, call 262-653-4140 or 262-653-4450.
Grab your bicycle
The historic Washington Park Velodrome, 1901 Washington Road, is the oldest working velodrome in the U.S. and was built in a natural bowl. This year marks its 94th birthday.
You can also set off on one of the many bikes trails in Kenosha County.
The Pike Bike Trail is a 10.2-mile trail that runs along the lake and includes lighthouses, beaches and the Poerio Nature Center.
For more nature trails, head out to Petrifying Springs Park at 4909 Seventh St. in Somers; the 300-plus acre Veterans Memorial Park, in Randall, 8530 352nd Ave.; and Silver Lake Park, 27000 85th St. In Pleasant Prairie, a 2.25-mile paved path circles Lake Andrea, 95th Street and 88th Avenue.
Go skating
For some fun on indoor wheels, head to Burlington to Traxside Skating, 637 S. Kane St. Go to www.traxsideskating.com or call 262-763-4410 for a schedule and pricing information.
Back to nature
The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Avenue, has a new StoryWalk Trail, open through April 11. Participants will read the featured story, “Little Owl’s Snow” by Divya Srinivasan, posted at points along a short hiking trail. You can find the trail route marked on the front door of the Nature Center (which is not open to the public).
Pringle also offers free virtual Easter-themed activities on its website, including “Leave No Child Inside: Egg Drop, Dye, & Roll.” egg-themed activities on its website for free. Visit www.pringlenc.org/egg to find out about how to make egg parachutes and color eggs with natural dyes and more through April 11 at www.pringlenc.org/egg.
Back to nature II
Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, also features a spring StoryWalk, with laminated pages from the children’s book “Our Yard is Full of Birds” by Anne Rockwell attached to posts along the nature trail. People hiking the trail search for the next page in the story.
Additional activities like scavenger hunts, art projects, snack ideas and action play are also included. Note: People can bring a phone or camera to take photos of the extra activities that are posted; copies are not provided.
The .7-mile trail begins behind the Visitor Center (which is closed at this time) and is limestone-surfaced with some grade to it. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. There is no cost to hike, but a state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong. The 2021 annual Wisconsin park stickers are now on sale. Call 262-878-5601 for more information. Note: Dogs are not allowed on this trail.
Splish, splash!
Who needs a sunny beach in Florida? The RecPlex facility in Pleasant Prairie has a 17,000-square-foot aquatics center — where the water is always 86 degrees. The indoor waterpark area contains three water slides, an in-pool playground, zero-depth entry, geysers and fountains. Call 262-947-0437 for schedules and day pass rates.
Play ball!
We’re excited to see Milwaukee’s museums, venues and performing arts groups starting to reopen. And today is Opening Day for the Milwaukee Brewers and their fans at American Family Field. Seriously. This is no April Fools’ Day prank. (Although the cold weather forecast for today might be for shivering baseball fans.) No tailgating is allowed yet, but while we wait for our Kenosha Kingfish to start their season, our neighbors to the north are playing ball. For tickets and more information, go to www.brewers.com.
Also in Milwaukee:
The Milwaukee Public Museum is home to a butterfly garden, the beloved Streets of Old Milwaukee and an IMAX theater. www.mpm.edu.
The Milwaukee Art Museum has a beautiful Santiago Calatrava-designed pavilion that features a 90-foot high glass-walled reception hall. www.mam.org.
Discovery World Museum, perched on the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee, offers interactive “experiences.” www.discoveryworld.org.
After you’ve had your fill of museums, stop by the Milwaukee Public Market for a bite to eat. The vendors offer everything from soups to sandwiches, artisan cheeses and wines. The Milwaukee Public Market is located in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood, just blocks south of downtown Milwaukee. Bonus: Free one hour parking (with validation) is available in the Water Street lot. www.milwaukeepublicmarket.org.
Bright lights, big city
If you’re looking to get out of town at least one day during Spring Break, consider heading south to Chicago.
It’s a world-class city just a train (or car) ride away from Kenosha.
A day in Chicago can quickly get expensive, but the city’s Millennium Park is worth a visit. And making goofy faces at your reflection in the “bean” is always free. 55 North Michigan Ave.
The city’s major museums are reopening but, due to limited capacity under COVID-19, advance, timed tickets are required:
The Museum of Science and Industry, famous for its emphasis on hands-on exhibits — and our favorite, the Coal Mine! — plus the U-505 World War II submarine, among others. The museum is also hosting “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes,” celebrating Marvel history with more than 300 artifacts including original comic book pages, sculptures, interactive displays and costumes and props from Marvel’s blockbuster films. With characters such as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Hulk and Captain Marvel involved, it’s easy to see why many dates are already sold out. Good thing “Marvel” is here through Oct. 24. www.msichicago.org.
At the John G. Shedd Aquarium, you can see the Caribbean Reef, Amazon Rising’s flooded forest, the Oceanarium’s Pacific Northwest coast and Wild Reef’s Indo-Pacific reef. www.sheddaquarium.org.
The Field Museum is home to a famous T. rex named Sue and permanent attractions like “Evolving Planet” and “Ancient Americas.” www.fieldmuseum.org.
The Art Institute of Chicago is one of the great art museums of the world, with a collection spanning 5,000 years of artistic expression. “Monet and Chicago” is currently on display. Another exhibit features quilts by fiber artist Bisa Butler. That artist also created a quilt of Kenosha resident Porche Bennett-Bey that appeared on the cover of Time Magazine’s Guardian of the Year issue, naming Bennett-Bey as one of the Guardian of the Year honorees, along with frontline healthcare workers and other racial justice organizers.
You can quickly get lost in the Art Institute, with galleries and galleries showcasing paintings like Grant Wood’s “American Gothic” and an impressive Impressionists collection, plus prints and drawings, sculptures, photographs, video, textiles and architectural drawings and fragments. And, don’t miss the Modern Wing. You’ll be so dazzled you won’t even feel bad about staying home for Spring Break! www.artic.edu.