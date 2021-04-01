WATCH NOW: Spring Break in Kenosha: Yes, it can be fun (and exciting)

Grab a free book

The Kenosha Public Library branches have several free family programs available during Spring Break — BUT they are virtual programs, which means you’ll be “joining in” at home over an internet connection. Check for events, including “grab-n-go” kits, on the online calendar at https://www.mykpl.info/events/month/2021-04

Here’s something to do in person: Head to any local library branch on Saturday (April 3) and pick up a free copy of the novel “Dear Martin” by Nic Stone. The novel, recommended for ages 14 and older, tells the story of Justyce McAllister, a good kid and an honor student, who looks to the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for help when he finds himself caught up in the crosshairs (and media fallout) from an incident with a furious white police officer.

The library is giving away 100 free copies of the book, while supplies last. Free copies of this novel will be available at each Kenosha Public Library branch and the Bookmobile in limited quantities starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The novels will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to one per household. Bonus: Each book will include a flyer with information on how to join the author’s visit on Zoom on May 3.