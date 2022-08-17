WATCH NOW: Square Roots newest, largest operation celebrates opening, empowering Kenosha's next generation of farmers

Freshly grown basil in February. In Kenosha. You heard that right.

Dill, parsley and cilantro, too. And, not to forget the mixed greens.

These and more were part of the celebration Tuesday at Square Roots’ largest and newest indoor urban “smart” farm located on the Gordon Foods Service campus at 10915 38th St. in Kenosha.

While the 10,000-square-foot farm site where production takes place inside a two-story structure built with 20 repurposed shipping containers initiated operations in late January, officials had yet to formally introduce Square Roots. They did so with invitation-only festivities Tuesday amid sunny skies, an occasional cloud cover on an otherwise perfect 78-degree day. Dozens of guests mingled beneath a tent to enjoy refreshments and appetizers made with the harvested bounty “just a few feet away,” as the menu with the specials du jour proclaimed.

Among those present at reception and presentations were Square Roots’ co-founders Kimbal Musk and Tobias Peggs, who is also the farming venture’s CEO, and Hans Hansen, Gordon Food Service regional general manager.

SQUARE ROOTS GRAND OPENING - Hans Hansen Hans Hansen, regional general manager of Gordon Food Service, speaks during a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Square…

"Pursuit of innovation"

“Today, we’re celebrating an important example of our continuing pursuit of innovation that better serves our food service customers and, very importantly, our customers’ customers … by bringing fresh, nutritious local food to communities while also being good stewards of the environment,” said Hansen. “As part of that effort, we’re building exciting relationships which change agents that are helping reshape how food is produced, prepared and served, and the many critical inputs that go into that equation.”

Hansen said his company knows its “imperative” role in being part of the future in the present “to ensure we are relevant tomorrow.”

“And, it’s really exciting to be building a relationship with Square Roots,” he said. “It’s such an amazing organization.”

According to Hansen, Gordon Food Service is the first “broad line” food service distributor to play host to an urban farm on their campuses. Based in Wyoming, Mich., the company is a leading family-owned food distributor.

“So, we can bring fresh, hyper-local produce to customers year round,” Hansen said. “Together, we’ve created this fantastic new facility.”

Most advanced technology

SQUARE ROOTS GRAND OPENING - Tobias Peggs Tobias Peggs, CEO of Square Roots, speaks during a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Square Roots facility in Keno…

Gordon Foods’ Kenosha location is also home to the indoor farming operation’s fourth site in North America and is the largest facility Square Roots’ has built to date. It is also Square Roots’ only farm in Wisconsin. Other sites can be found in Wyoming, Mich., Springfield, Ohio and Brooklyn, New York, Square Roots' headquarters.

“This is the largest farm, the most (technologically) advanced farm that we have deployed to date. We’ve created 24 local jobs here in Wisconsin and several more (regional headquarters staff) to support the local efforts,” Peggs said.

Peggs told those gathered that the local operation was already growing a “wonderful range of leafy greens, microgreens and herbs” touting the “tasting menu” that included grown-on-site produce for Kimbal Musk’s Basil and Plum Salad, a Peruvian ceviche with cilantro and radish sprouts a beef crostini with arugula pesto an “electric lemonade” with basil and Butterfly Pea powder and a refreshing cucumber water.

According to Peggs, an important bond is formed between the food grown locally and the people who consume it.

“That’s a really important point because whereas industrial food can often be shipped from thousands of miles away … of course, this farm growing this food that you will taste is literally on the site of the Gordon Food Service distribution center,” he said. That results in the shortest supply chain, minimizing the amount of travel for the food to arrive on local plates.

“Which not only reduces the carbon footprint, but it also means that Square Roots fresh produce can often get into the hands of customers the same day as we harvest it,” he said.

The Kenosha indoor farm facility has the capability of producing more than 2.4 million packages of herbs and salad greens annually, according to company officials.

Square Roots’ modular, smart-farm technology platform uses a proprietary, cloud-connected software that constantly monitors and controls multiple climates, according to Peggs. He said the technology ultimately enables its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet the needs of local markets.

Peaking through glass

While most who came for the celebration were not allowed inside to tour operations, from the exterior tinted windows they could see a series of hydroponic growing systems, which re-circulates the water used to grow the crops. The system uses 95 percent less water than conventional farming methods and all Square Roots produce is in 100% recyclable packaging.

SQUARE ROOTS GRAND OPENING Karen Becker, left, and Karen Ciskowski, check out the facility during a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Square Roots…

Square Roots is the brainchild of co-founders Peggs and Musk, who, according to Musk “cut our teeth in the technology world” together two decades ago.

Musk, a billionaire restaurateur and chef who is the younger brother of Tesla’s multi-billionaire CEO Elon Musk, spoke of his and Peggs’ founding of Square Roots and their journey to revolutionize locally-grown food.

“Locally grown food is hard,” said Musk. “We do love supporting local farmers, but they’re only for a few months a year even available.”

About eight years ago, Musk, who is rarely seen without his trademark straw hat, said he spent time talking to and listening during a gathering of 200 to 300 farmers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was shocked not by the average age of farmers (59), but by the age of those who own farm land, which is 79 years.

“The one that really stuck with me was a woman named Mary, 84, and she was really sad because she did have a big farm. Her kids did not want to farm it. Her grandkids wanted nothing to do with it,” he said. “She was essentially on a pension because the government made her farm corn and there was a management company that would do it.

“But there was a real sadness that she could not get her own family to farm their land,” he said.

Hope for future farmers

Musk and Peggs continued to develop their indoor-farming concept, brainstorming while at Musk's The Kitchen American Bistro in Chicago, full of ideas that sought to bring hope to the next generation of farmers, and perhaps, older farmers, as well. Their ideas, of course sprouted Square Roots.

SQUARE ROOTS GRAND OPENING - Kimbal Musk Kimbal Musk, founder of Square Roots, speaks during a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Square Roots facility in K…

“This is local farming in your community … I think young people would actually be into this. And, Mary in Iowa would actually be psyched to see her kids get into farming,” he said. “And, we need young people into farming.

“We need you guys,” he said gesturing to the young growers at the Kenosha farm and thanking them. “You are a part of America’s future. COVID taught us that the supply chain is not reliable. We need to grow locally. We aren’t going to grow everything locally, but, wow, we need a lot of it grown locally. So, thank you guys. You guys are part of an incredible future.”

Square Roots' range of fresh produce is available in approximately 300 retail locations around the country, including Gordon Food Service Stores, Whole Foods Market, SpartanNash corporate stores, Fresh Thyme Market, Meijer’s market format stores, Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Fresh Direct, and Getir.