WATCH NOW: St. Alphonsus Catholic Church rectory built in 1851 demolished in New Munster

WHEATLAND -- A handful of parishioners were on hand to watch Monday as the St. Alphonsus Church rectory, which stood for 170 years, was demolished in about an hour.

“It’s a historic event,” parishioner Erin Decker said while taking video of the demolition.

An excavator with a large boom and claw tore into the wood frame home and deposited debris into the basement. Once the site is cleared, the ground will be graded and landscaped, said LeRoy Vos.

The home, which housed 36 of the church’s reverends, was the oldest structure on the church property on Geneva Road.

According to the church history book, the parsonage was built in 1851, the same year the congregation’s first church was built to serve a growing membership.

“The stone church and parsonage were completed in 1851 at a cost of $5,000 and was dedicated on Oct. 14, 1851, by Right Reverend Martin Henni of Milwaukee and placed under the parsonage of St. Alphonsus DeLiguori,” the history reads.

By 1883, the congregation had outgrown the stone church and replaced it with a Gothic-style brick church that was destroyed by fire and rebuilt in 1907.