Families and friends who recently visited deceased loved ones at St. George Cemetery were surprised at what they saw: memorabilia piled high in a dumpster, American flags left in a pile on the ground, and maintenance crews continuing to remove photos, mementos and other objects they had left.

“This was a peaceful place to go to feel connected with people who have passed,” said Pamela Montemurro, who has several plots at the cemetery. “Those mementos meant something to the people who put them there.”

Posts about the changes to the cemetery, 2901 Sheridan Road, flooded Facebook this week criticizing the cemetery personnel for throwing away objects placed at grave sites. People with family and friends buried at the cemetery say they were not given a warning about the annual cemetery clean up.

Cemetery officials said policies regarding what can be left at a gravesite are posted on signs, and the annual cleanup would take place at the end of the growing season was noted on the cemetery’s website.

‘More respectful way’

“I think this could have been done in a more respectful way,” Montemurro said. “They could’ve been put a notification in the News or on Facebook with a deadline for people to pick up their belongings.”

Diane Spallato was at the cemetery Friday morning to see the changes, and said she felt sad to see the teddy bears and flags tossed near an overflowing dumpster.

“Is that from a child’s grave or is that from someone who lost their parents? I mean, you just don’t know,” Spallato said.

Theresa Newman of Kenosha, whose daughter is buried at the cemetery, said she witnessed others digging through piles of mementos to find their own keepsakes.

“There was a five-foot pile next to the dumpster. How disrespectful that they felt the need to consider our treasures as ‘garbage,’” Newman said. “One woman dug through the pile looking for a keepsake from her grandmother.”

Debbie Herrem has multiple family members interred in the cemetery, including her daughter. Herrem said the rosebush planted outside her grave was pulled at the time other graves had tchotchkes removed.

“I asked about what I was allowed to put there and was told what the guidelines were,” Herrem said. “The rosebush has been there for seven years, and my daughter has been there for 11 years. I should’ve been notified.”

Cemetery officials said there were warnings of removal prior to Wednesday. They said there were signs and information on the website clarifying the rules, which includes no artificial decorations, such as shepherd’s hooks, solar lights, trophies, pictures, candles, trinkets, plastic fencing, bricks and beverage containers.

Officials also said there were warnings given to people with someone residing in the cemetery, noting there would be a clean-up at the end of the growing season, which was indicated to be on Nov. 2 on the website.

“The cemetery rules and regulations have been posted throughout the cemeteries on large and small signs since prior to Memorial Day. The full list of rules and regulations has also been posted on our website downtownkenoshacatholic.org/cemetery-regulations since April,” cemetery officials reported in an email to the Kenosha News. “Both the signs and website state that violations will be discarded, which is not a happy nor fun process for anyone involved, since these objects, though violations to cemetery regulations, have sentimental meaning to families.

“We left the signs up and information on our website for several months before enforcing the regulations, hoping that people would remove their own items over the summer if they wanted to keep them. Generally, families that place items on graves visit them frequently, so most visitors have had an opportunity to see these signs.”

There have been similar enforcements of the rules in the past, according to officials, but things “got out of hand with the COVID-19 pandemic.” Families are also informed of the rules when purchasing a grave site and signing the deed to the plot.

The rules are in place to prevent litter or non-biodegradable items from ending up in the woods or river or harming wildlife, especially since they tend to blow away or break during storms, according to cemetery management. The cemetery is situated on a bluff above the Pike River, and where that waterway empties into Lake Michigan.

Additionally, the rules are designed to reduce disagreements between families about what is considered “appropriate” for cemetery decorations, particularly in a Catholic cemetery, officials stated. The rules are further designed to protect landscaping workers while operating equipment as objects getting caught in machinery causes a significant safety hazard.

Cemetery officials said there are more than 50,000 people buried at the cemetery, and it is difficult to contact each individual family, many of whom could have changed their contact information.

As for American flags, cemetery officials said they will be collected and retired as part of the cleanup process.

“We did the best we could to tell as many people as possible,” officials said.