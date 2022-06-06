WATCH NOW: St. Joseph Catholic Academy Class of 2022 earned millions in scholarships

The members of St. Joseph Catholic Academy's graduating Class of 2022 earned millions of dollars in scholarships to colleges and universities.

The school at 2401 69th St., held it's commencement ceremony Sunday afternoon. The Class of 2022 had 58 graduating students. A graduation mass was held before the commencement ceremony, which drew hundreds of the friends and families to the school auditorium.

"The SJCA graduate is a lifelong learner with a work ethic, intellectual integrity and moral compass to approach adulthood fully equipped for an ever -hanging world," said Principal Bridget Bartholomew.

Bartholomew said the Class of 2022 had a 100% college acceptance rate and earned more than $4 million in scholarships.

"We are confident these students will make a positive mark as they go out in the world," Bartholomew said. "This year and the past few years certainly have been full of challenges, yet the Class of 2022 has risen to the occasion.

"I want to commend you for successfully navigating your senior year. I know that it was not necessarily exactly what you had anticipated. I also know that the lessons you learned during this time and during your high school years: perseverance, dedication, appreciation for the little things. All of that will stay with you, strengthen you and serve you well in college and beyond," Bartholomew said.

The Rev. Todd Belardi offered a blessing for the graduates before sending them out into the world.

"Heavenly Father, send your Holy Spirit upon these graduates of St. Joseph Catholic Academy," Belardi prayed. "Fill them with your wisdom and blessings. Grant that they may be witnesses of your Gospel to the world through how they love all people. May they be true disciples of the Lord Jesus that allows them to pursue holiness in life and become they saints they are destined to be. May they find that true happiness always comes from serving others and living according to the truth of the commandments."

Andrew Alia, a salutatorian, said it feels "crazy, surreal" to graduate.

"I don't think it's hit me, yet, that it's all done," he said. "It went by so fast."

Sarah Ryan, a salutatorian and mistress of ceremonies, said the Class of 2022 is incredibly close because many of them have been friends since grade school.

"I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world," she said. "I loved the tight knit community we had at St. Joe's. I've been with my friends since kindergarten and it's been awesome."

Martina Harrington, a salutatorian, said "she's excited for the new things coming but will definitely miss all my friends."

