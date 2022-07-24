WATCH NOW: St. Mary Catholic Church festival draws crowd, and plenty of cream puffs

The summer season of church festivals continued over the weekend with festivities outside St. Mary Catholic Church in Kenosha.

The festival, held on the church grounds at 7307 40th Ave., is one of the church's largest fundraisers. It was the church's first festival since 2019.

The festival, which took place Saturday and Sunday, included live music, kids’ games and food. The “Win a Dream Raffle” featured large cash prizes and gift cards.

Games included Bingo, mini golf, pull tabs, a Kids’ Zone and Chuck-O-Luck.

Musical entertainment on Saturday featured the band Mitch the Lip and Side Hustle, performing from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sunday started with an Outdoor Mass at 11 a.m. outdoors under a tent, and evening entertainment was to feature The Space Echoes band, from 5 to 8 p.m.

"This is a huge event and it couldn't happen without a lot of help," said organizer John Schmidbauer. "It's such a pleasure to work with the volunteers."

He said it takes more than six months of organizing to make the event a success. More than 200 volunteered.

"I feel like each parish festival has something unique," said Denise Villalobos. "People love our cream puffs."

Villalobos said festival is so much more than a fundraiser.

"The goal is not only to make money but to have fun in a family atmosphere," she added.

A team of volunteers prepared hundreds of cream puffs in the church basement throughout the weekend to sell during the festival. They piped filling made of cream, powdered sugar and vanilla into pastry shells.

Jeanie Kirsch sold the cream puffs at a booth with her husband Dave.

"They are delicious," she said. "We're very grateful to be back with them."