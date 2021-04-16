WATCH NOW: St. Mary's Lutheran Church Endowment Fund hits the big $2 million mark

During tax season, it can be hard to make an accountant giddy, but Steve Seymour was all smiles last week.
He was joined in happy celebration with other members of the St. Mary’s Lutheran Church Endowment Foundation Board.
The reason for the celebration?
The fund — which has been supporting community organizations for 40 years — hit a nice, round number this spring.
“When I was preparing the financial report for our February meeting, I noticed we had given out more than $2 million in grants,” said Seymour, the foundation’s treasurer.
Those grants have benefited many local nonprofit groups, including the Shalom Center, Grace Welcome Center, Walkin’ in my shoes, Kenosha Literary Council, Kenosha Achievement Center and Habitat for Humanity.
That success comes as no surprise to Foundation Board President Neil Guttormsen.
In fact, it follows the plan he and others set out when the fund started in 1980.
“It’s been really great how this has worked out,” he said. “The world is so complicated and difficult, and this kind of organization can really make a positive impact in people’s lives.”
Since 1980
The foundation was created in January of 1980 “as a way for church members to be able to give money for long-term purposes rather than short-term needs,” he said.
As an endowed fund, donations are invested in the fund, generating investment income each year that provides a source of support given out as grants to various organizations.
Guttormsen has been there from the start, and he credits Walter Pedersen for starting the fund — and making an initial contribution of $50,000.
“Wally put in the seed money and encouraged other church members to contribute, too,” Guttormsen said.
A key rule, Guttormsen said, “is that we can’t use these funds for the church’s operating costs; we put that in our bylaws from the start.”
Guttormsen remembers being “the kid” on the board in 1980.
“I was 31 years old,” he said, chuckling, “and the other people were in their late 50s and 60s. One of the men said, ‘I hope we’re not putting this money into the stock market, because that’s gambling.’ Of course we invested the money; we had to, to get substantial growth. So, that man resigned from the board.”
Over the years, the fund has made quarterly donations, which Kay Manderfeld said “is really a blessing.”
“I watched this fund work for more than 40 years as a church member,” she said, “and was asked to serve on the board about 15 years ago. It’s been wonderful to work with this great team and be able to help so many people.”
As treasurer, Seymour says he’s “the lucky one who gets to write out those checks. It’s fun to personally make a difference this way. It provides a satisfying feeling to be able to help people in need.”
Board member Cheryl Hayes likes “to think of how many lives we’ve touched through this foundation.”
Hayes has been on the board since 2017 and calls herself “the newbie,” adding that she appreciates “how well managed the fund is and what a professional team we have working on it.”
When asked if he thought the fund would still be in place and making grants in 2021, Guttormsen quickly answers yes.
“I was confident it would last because we have good people making the decisions who are committed to making it work.”
The board members are all looking ahead to more success in the future, and Manderfeld finds it “pretty cool that our 40th anniversary and our $2 million grant figure kind of coincided. It’s all because of our generous donors. We really appreciate them.”