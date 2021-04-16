WATCH NOW: St. Mary's Lutheran Church Endowment Fund hits the big $2 million mark

“I watched this fund work for more than 40 years as a church member,” she said, “and was asked to serve on the board about 15 years ago. It’s been wonderful to work with this great team and be able to help so many people.”

As treasurer, Seymour says he’s “the lucky one who gets to write out those checks. It’s fun to personally make a difference this way. It provides a satisfying feeling to be able to help people in need.”

Board member Cheryl Hayes likes “to think of how many lives we’ve touched through this foundation.”

Hayes has been on the board since 2017 and calls herself “the newbie,” adding that she appreciates “how well managed the fund is and what a professional team we have working on it.”

When asked if he thought the fund would still be in place and making grants in 2021, Guttormsen quickly answers yes.

“I was confident it would last because we have good people making the decisions who are committed to making it work.”

The board members are all looking ahead to more success in the future, and Manderfeld finds it “pretty cool that our 40th anniversary and our $2 million grant figure kind of coincided. It’s all because of our generous donors. We really appreciate them.”

