WATCH NOW: St. Patrick's Day children's parade draws crowd in Downtown Kenosha

Despite what may be winter's last gasp of extreme cold, the 2022 St. Patrick's Day children's parade drew a crowd in Downtown Kenosha Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of families took part in the event organized by Swede's, 510 56th St. The bar organized face painting for the children and passed out green beads and Irish flags.

Participants braved the cold for the roughly 15 minute parade that started and ended at Swede's.

Elizabeth Cervantes pulled her 19-month-old nephew Jackson Grabarec in a wagon during the parade.

"He's all bundled up and has plenty of layers on and is laying down eating his cookie. He's living his best life," said Jackson's mother Kelly Grabarec. "It's a good way to spend a Saturday morning."

Swede's owner Frank Olson said this was the fourth annual parade. They opened the bar in 2017.

"We wanted to provide something for the parents and the kids to do every year, something to look forward to for St. Patrick's Day," he said.

