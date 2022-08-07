WATCH NOW: St. Peter Catholic Church welcomes thousands to three-day festival

There were some tasty treats in store for visitors to the 2022 St. Peter Catholic Church festival over the weekend.

The three-day festival, the church’s first since 2019, ended Sunday after three days of games, raffles, fellowship and live music. The food, however, was on many attendees’ minds.

Parishioners prepared and sold traditional Lithuanian and Eastern European foods including kugelis, a potato dish served with sour cream, stuffed cabbage rolls and Lithuanian sausage alongside pizza, corn-on-the-cob and soft pretzels. The parish also hosted a well-attended fish fry on Friday.

Co-organizer Diane Szewczyk and her team of volunteers made hundreds of cabbage rolls filled with meat and rice.

“Nobody’s complained about them,” Szewczyk joked. This was their first year selling the Polish dish.

Thousands turned out over the weekend for the event held on the north side church grounds at 2224 30th Ave.

In 2021, St. Peter’s held a drive-through cookout because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this is the first time in three years the festival came back in full swing, said co-organizer Marianne Kraus.

“We’re so glad it’s back,” Kraus said. “I missed seeing people and being with people. It is so good to see them and do something with them and see smiles on their faces. ... People also come from Chicago and Milwaukee to get the kugelis.”

Szewczyk said “it feels nice to finally have everybody back together.”

Volunteer Kurt Eaumann, who was busy selling tickets on Saturday afternoon, agreed.

“It’s awesome being back. It’s nice seeing the parish family together,” he said.