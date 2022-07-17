WATCH NOW: St. Therese Catholic Church Festival draws a crowd

The St. Therese Catholic Church summer parish festival returned this year with live bands, delicious food and a cornhole tournament. It drew a sizeable crowd Saturday evening.
Daniel Gaitan
Among those enjoying the church festival Saturday were, from left, Natalle Dreifke, Andy Dreifke, Matt Dreifke, Tony Dreifke, Marcus Allemand, Logan Allemand, Nicolette Allemand, Grace Allemand, Rachel Allemand, Lio Allemand and Nathan Allemand.
St. Therese oCatholic Church's annual parish festival offered food, fun and activities held on the Father Becker Festival Grounds at 2020 91st St.
There was plenty of food, fun and laughter Saturday as St. Therese Catholic Church’s annual parish festival drew a crowd in Kenosha.
The event, held on the Father Becker Festival Grounds at 2020 91st St., included live music, food vendors, a raffle and games for the whole family, especially the children. Thousands turned out throughout the weekend for the church’s three-day fundraiser.
Organizer Adam Kavalauskas has managed the event for the last three years. He said this year’s event was a success.
“It’s been fantastic so far and several thousand will attend,” Kavalauskas said. “We have people from northern Illinois, Kenosha County and even Racine County.”
Kavalauskas said it takes months of planning to properly host such a large summer festival. He hopes to have more volunteers next year but said he was deeply grateful for all who helped out this year.
“It’s a lot of different moving parts,” he said. “A lot goes into this, which is a lot more than people might imagine. ... I don’t sleep during the festival week.”
Kavalauskas said his faith inspires him to devote so much time to the festival.
“There’s something to be said about helping out when we can and while we can,” he said. “We just do it while we can for the church, for the community. ... I just want to offer a very sincere thank you to all the volunteers. We can’t do it without the volunteers.”
Kristen Kelly also volunteered her time.
“I love the church and I want to see us keep going for as many years as we can and that includes volunteers,” she said. “People want to come out and have a good time. People want to come out and socialize.”
Natalle Dreifke attended the event with her family and friends.
“We’re having a blast,” she said. “We had some great pizza and the boys love the bounce houses.”
