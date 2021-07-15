WATCH NOW: St. Therese Church festival is July 16-18

Zero.
That was the chance of St. Therese Catholic Church canceling its festival this year.
“There was zero talk of our parish not doing a festival,” said Adam Kavalauskas. “We were willing to do whatever we had to do to make it happen. Luckily, everything is wide open now, and we’re rockin’ and rollin’.”
The festival, which skipped 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, roars back this weekend.
Some favorites from 2019 are back, too. That includes Kavalauskas, who first organized the festival two years ago and is chairman this year, too.
The Beatles tribute band The Britins — yeah, yeah, yeah! — returns to close out the festival on Sunday night.
Also returning to the festival is the church’s Cornhole Championship, starting at noon on Sunday.
Kavalauskas said the 2019 Cornhole tournament was very successful.
“It was our first time doing this event,” he said, “and we had 15 teams. We already have more than that signed up this year.”
Cornhole — or bean bag toss — “is getting bigger and bigger in this area,” he said, “and local leagues have formed. We wanted to feature something that exists within the festival and takes advantage of our beautiful grounds here. We invite the cornhole players to enjoy some food and drinks while they’re here.”
Here’s the scoop: Two-person teams can sign up at the website, www.st-therese-kenosha.org. Signups are online only, through the end of day on Saturday. If it rains Sunday, the tournament will move indoors. The top three teams will receive cash (top prize is $500) and other prizes. The cost to enter is $50.
Festival details
Hours: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday (July 16-18)
Where: The festival grounds outside the church, 2020 91st St.
Bands: Revival — a local band playing classic and pop rock — plays 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. The DooWop Daddies will perform ’50s and ’60s “oldies” on Saturday night (6:30-10:30 p.m.), and The Britins take the stage on Sunday night (6 to 9 p.m.).
Dance, dance dance: New this year is an actual dance floor. “This was a popular request in 2019,” Kavalauskas said. “Our festival grounds are great, but people like to have a level surface for dancing.”
Food items
Food is a subject that comes up repeatedly when talking about a church festival.
At St. Therese, the Food Court is all under a pavilion, offering shade and rain protection.
The festival food extravaganza starts Friday night with the parish’s popular Friday Night Fish Fry (usually only available during Lent), served outside on the festival grounds.
Other food items available at the festival include Italian sausage, Italian beef, DeRango’s pizza, corn on the cob, soft pretzels, fried green beans, chicken wings, onion rings and Phatman’s Smash Burgers.
A popular item that was made into an “official menu item” in 2019 is the Italian combo (hot beef and sausage together).
The festival’s “sweet shoppe” pairs up with Lou Perrine’s to feature Mama P’s HoHo Cake, along with homemade bakery goods, ice cream and strawberry shortcake.
The car show
A highlight of the festival each year is the car show on Sunday, usually attracting more than 200 cars. “We’re hoping to have more than 300 cars this year,” Kavalauskas said. “It’s a huge deal.”
The car show is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday (rain or shine), with awards and trophies and dash plaques given out. The cost to show a car is $10. A professional photographer will take photos of all the cars and share them on the church’s Facebook page, Kavalauskas said.
There are also children’s activities, including inflatables, games and hayrides through the festival grounds. A wristband allowing unlimited access to the “bouncy house,” obstacle course and hayrides all three days is $20, Kavalauskas said.
The cash raffle, with a top prize of $5,000, will be awarded Sunday night. There’s also a meat raffle, from Hometown Meats. The winner will also receive a grill and a chest freezer.
The grounds
A big draw each year at St. Therese is the festival site, which is like a park, with huge trees and plenty of shade.
Those grounds contain permanent structures that can offer shelter if it rains. There’s also plenty of space for parking.
Beth Sturino, a longtime festival volunteer, said, while church festivals thrive on food, music, games and other activities, the biggest draw is the people.
“What makes it fun is all the people you run into, she said. “It’s the camaraderie.”