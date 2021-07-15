WATCH NOW: St. Therese Church festival is July 16-18

Zero.

That was the chance of St. Therese Catholic Church canceling its festival this year.

“There was zero talk of our parish not doing a festival,” said Adam Kavalauskas. “We were willing to do whatever we had to do to make it happen. Luckily, everything is wide open now, and we’re rockin’ and rollin’.”

The festival, which skipped 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, roars back this weekend.

Some favorites from 2019 are back, too. That includes Kavalauskas, who first organized the festival two years ago and is chairman this year, too.

The Beatles tribute band The Britins — yeah, yeah, yeah! — returns to close out the festival on Sunday night.

Also returning to the festival is the church’s Cornhole Championship, starting at noon on Sunday.

Kavalauskas said the 2019 Cornhole tournament was very successful.

“It was our first time doing this event,” he said, “and we had 15 teams. We already have more than that signed up this year.”