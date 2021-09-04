WATCH NOW: Star of David stone found at Kenosha's lakefront

Many people enjoy strolling along the beach scouring the sand for polished bits of glass and the occasional rusted shipwreck relic.
Occasionally, as happened to one local resident last spring, something a bit larger turns up.
Last April, Somers resident Amy Kehl was walking at the lakeshore near 16th Place, just north of Carthage College, when she came across a large flat stone with intriguing markings.
Carved onto the weathered stone was the emblem of the Star of David inside of a circle. Within the star was the capital letter Z.
“We live off a dead end at 16th Place, and I go walking (by the shore) frequently,” said Kehl. “I noticed it immediately. It didn’t look like there were fresh stones around it and I feel like I would have noticed it before.”
She realized the find might be significant and became concerned that the stone might become damaged if revetment boulders dropped onto it from the cliffs above.
After discussing the situation with her family, Kehl’s stepfather José Martinez contacted Rabbi Feingold at Beth Hillel Temple who contacted Carthage College to see if someone there could help get it moved to safety.
Ted Faras, vice president of campus operations at Carthage, took charge of the operation.
“I sent four people to look for the stone and we found it in an area 100 feet down from the top of the cliff,” he said.
Faras estimates that the three or four-foot-round stone weighs about 500 pounds. The stone was dragged up using a tractor with chains, loaded onto a truck trailer and taken to Carthage College campus.
“The rabbi was very happy but then asked if we could do another favor and move it to the temple,” Faras said. “I don’t like to have our vehicles leave campus property but I wanted to do a favor for the community.”
On June 30, the stone was brought to the grounds of Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave.
An abiding mystery
The mystery of its origins, especially the Z in the center of the Star of David, remains unsolved despite consultations with experts on Jewish history, according to Feingold.
Some have noted that the six-pointed star has been used in non-Jewish contexts, and a rabbi in Israel has posited that the “Z” stands for Zion.
“We thought maybe it had been on a building but it seemed too big,” Feingold said. “It may have been material used for erosion control that just dropped there; material from a demolition.”
“The lake is pretty powerful and so it definitely washed ashore, Martinez said. “It’s smooth around the edges which might indicate it’s been there a while but not more than a while. If it had been dropped from the cliff it would have been smashed.”
“People are fascinated and have dropped by to see it,” Feingold said.