WATCH NOW: Star of David stone found at Kenosha's lakefront

“I sent four people to look for the stone and we found it in an area 100 feet down from the top of the cliff,” he said.

Faras estimates that the three or four-foot-round stone weighs about 500 pounds. The stone was dragged up using a tractor with chains, loaded onto a truck trailer and taken to Carthage College campus.

“The rabbi was very happy but then asked if we could do another favor and move it to the temple,” Faras said. “I don’t like to have our vehicles leave campus property but I wanted to do a favor for the community.”

On June 30, the stone was brought to the grounds of Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave.

An abiding mystery

The mystery of its origins, especially the Z in the center of the Star of David, remains unsolved despite consultations with experts on Jewish history, according to Feingold.

Some have noted that the six-pointed star has been used in non-Jewish contexts, and a rabbi in Israel has posited that the “Z” stands for Zion.

“We thought maybe it had been on a building but it seemed too big,” Feingold said. “It may have been material used for erosion control that just dropped there; material from a demolition.”