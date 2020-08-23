WATCH NOW: State DOJ will probe officer-involved shooting; man in serious condition

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Neighbors gathered at the intersection of 40th Street and 28th Avenue in Kenosha this evening, where they say police tasered and then shot a man several times.

The man was apparently trying to break up a fight between two women when the shooting occurred just before 5:30 p.m.

The man was taken by Flight for Life to a hospital.

Neighbors said the shooting occurred in front of the man's children. Police were not saying anything at the scene.

Police released this statement tonight:

"At 5:11pm Kenosha Police Officers were sent to the 2800 block of 40th Street for a domestic incident and were involved in an officer involved shooting.

"Officers provided immediate aid to the person. The person was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. The person is in serious condition. Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were requested immediately so that the scene could be turned over to an agency, other than Kenosha Police.

"The Wisconsin Department of Justice (D.O.J.), Division of Criminal Investigation (D.C.I.) will be investigating this officer involved shooting."