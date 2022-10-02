 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

WATCH NOW: State patrol chase ends just off I-94 with vehicle in the water, suspect in custody

STATE PATROL PURSUIT.jpg

Kenosha County Sheriff's Deputy Terry Tifft, left, Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Scott Zovar and Pleasant Prairie Fire Department Assistant Chief David Wilkinson examine the contents of a vehicle pulled from a retention pond off Interstate 94 and Highway C following a high-speed chase that ended with the suspect's arrest Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

 Terry Flores

A law enforcement pursuit reaching speeds over 100 mph ended with the arrest of a man wanted in an alleged suffocation incident and his vehicle in the water just off Interstate 94 Sunday.

Bristol and Pleasant Prairie fire and rescue units were called at approximately 11:30 a.m. to the scene in the 9000 block of I-94 at the crossing with Hwy. C. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene of the crash.

A vehicle is pulled from a retention pond off Interstate 94 and Highway C following a high-speed chase with Wisconsin State Patrol authorities. The pursuit ended around 11:30 a.m. with the suspect's arrest Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

According to reports, a vehicle was being pursued by the Wisconsin State Patrol when it went into the water on the southwest side of the southbound on-ramp at that location.

The suspect individual was able to get out of the vehicle and is reportedly in custody.

The vehicle was reported totally submerged at that location.

No additional information was immediately available.

People are also reading…

Be sure and check back as this story is updated as additional information is available.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds killed, hurt in stampede at Indonesia football match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert