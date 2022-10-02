WATCH NOW: State patrol chase ends just off I-94 with vehicle in the water, suspect in custody

A law enforcement pursuit reaching speeds over 100 mph ended with the arrest of a man wanted in an alleged suffocation incident and his vehicle in the water just off Interstate 94 Sunday.

Bristol and Pleasant Prairie fire and rescue units were called at approximately 11:30 a.m. to the scene in the 9000 block of I-94 at the crossing with Hwy. C. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene of the crash.

According to reports, a vehicle was being pursued by the Wisconsin State Patrol when it went into the water on the southwest side of the southbound on-ramp at that location.

The suspect individual was able to get out of the vehicle and is reportedly in custody.

The vehicle was reported totally submerged at that location.

No additional information was immediately available.

Be sure and check back as this story is updated as additional information is available.