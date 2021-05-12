WATCH NOW: Stay safe but stay busy! Local events heating up

As we head into the middle of May, local events continue to heat up, along with the weather.
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy while you are out and about:
Downtown markets
Every Saturday, shoppers flock to Kenosha’s Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. (The Public Market opens at 8:30 a.m. for senior citizens.)
HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street.
Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment. Music at HarborMarket this weekend features Kerry Spitzer (acoustic guitar) and Classical Violins featuring Stefanie Shumanova.
Nostalgic transportation
While you’re strolling Downtown, shopping and eating (two of our favorite activities!), hop on the streetcars. The electric streetcars takes riders along the Lake Michigan shore, through historic districts and downtown Kenosha. Streetcars run [11:05] a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Stops include the Transit Center, 724 54th St. Fares are $1 for adults (13 and older), 50 cents for children (ages 5-12) and free for kids age 4 and younger.
Kenosha’s Lakefront Trolley is also on the road, taking riders along the lakefront from Carthage College to Kemper Center, with stops at the Pennoyer Park band shell, Lemon Street Gallery, the History Center, Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, the transit center and Lakeside Towers. The trolley runs from 3:45 to 9:15 p.m. on Fridays; 1:45 to 9:15 p.m. Saturdays; and 1:45 to 6:15 p.m. Sundays through September. The rubber-tired trolley departs the transit center, 724 54th St., at five minutes past the hour on its southbound route and departs the transit center 30 minutes past the hour on its northbound route. There are markers along the route, and people can also flag down the driver for pick up along the way. Fares are $1 for adults and 50 cents for children.
Amazing artwork
The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is again hosting an exhibit featuring works by members of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. This is the group’s annual national juried exhibition and showcases 80 paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. The show runs through July 31. Admission is free to the museum, open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. https://museums.kenosha.org/public/
The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is hosting exhibits by several artists. The exhibits run through May 30. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free. Note: Capacity is limited inside to 50 people at a time, and everyone must wear a mask. www.kempercenter.com.
‘Kids to Parks Day’
The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting free “Kids to Parks Day” activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (May 15). This national “day of play” will be celebrated with self-guided activities in the park. Visitors are invited to catch the last of the spring blooms on a wildflower Bingo hike; build a house fit for a woodland fairy; try water painting; or peer into the world of creepy crawlers hiding under fallen logs (and take a magnifying glass home with you for future explorations). Also at Pringle on Saturday: Stop by “Giveaway Day” on the patio to pick up all sorts of free educational, household and garden items. Admission is free; no registration is required. Find more information for this and other upcoming programs at www.pringlenc.org/events.
Coming up at Pringle: The next Invasive Species Workday is 9 a.m. to noon on May 22. Tools are provided; bring your own gloves if possible. No registration required; come and leave as you like.
Free parking lot Jazzercise
Jesse Avery, who owns and operates the local Jazzercise at 8024 22nd Ave. (next to TCF Bank), is teaching a free, outdoor class open to everyone. The class is 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the shopping center’s parking lot. Participants should come dressed to work out and bring water and hand weights (if they want to use weights).
The class runs 45 minutes and includes some strength training, low-impact dance aerobics and a stretch at the end.
For folks nervous about trying Jazzercise — or any sort of exercise class — Avery offers encouragement.
“You will work up a sweat and have fun, too,” she said.
Jazzercise, she added, “doesn’t require you to be a dancer or have any knowledge about fitness. You don’t have to be coordinated to try it, and you may want to come back and do it again.”
Free yoga classes
Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends.
Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks.
This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.
The May schedule:
Saturday, May 15: Fox River Park, Area No. 1, 30255 93rd St.
Sunday, May 16: Kemper Center soccer field, 6501 Third Ave.
Saturday, May 22: Kenosha County Center, at highways 45 and 50