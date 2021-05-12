WATCH NOW: Stay safe but stay busy! Local events heating up

‘Kids to Parks Day’

The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting free “Kids to Parks Day” activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (May 15). This national “day of play” will be celebrated with self-guided activities in the park. Visitors are invited to catch the last of the spring blooms on a wildflower Bingo hike; build a house fit for a woodland fairy; try water painting; or peer into the world of creepy crawlers hiding under fallen logs (and take a magnifying glass home with you for future explorations). Also at Pringle on Saturday: Stop by “Giveaway Day” on the patio to pick up all sorts of free educational, household and garden items. Admission is free; no registration is required. Find more information for this and other upcoming programs at www.pringlenc.org/events.