WATCH NOW: Stay safe but stay busy! Local events heating up

The benefit will feature entertainment and a raffle, with prizes including a $1,000 cash prize, a Snap-on tool kit, diamond earrings and a basket of Irish whiskey, among others.

“We are all volunteers, so there is no money going out for salaries,” said foundation member Betty Carlsen. “All money raised goes directly to our kids. We help local families in southeastern Wisconsin who are enduring this horrific disease.”

The families, she explained “can get help with the medical bills, but day-to-day expenses are an issue. When a child is this sick, someone has to be with them for treatments, appointments and while they are hospitalized. This means most families go from two incomes to one. While income is down, expenses are up.

“The money we are able to provide helps with all of this or paying bills, whatever is the immediate need.”

Downtown markets

Every Saturday, shoppers flock to Kenosha’s Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. (The Public Market opens at 8:30 a.m. for senior citizens.)