WATCH NOW: Stay safe but stay busy! Local events heating up

As we head toward Memorial Day Weekend, local events continue to heat up, along with the weather.
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy while you are out and about:
Lakeside Players comedy
What: “Doublewide Texas”
When: Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (May 21-23)
Where: Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St.
Tickets: $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students.
Buy tickets online: at rhodecenter.org
More information: email info@rhodecener.org
About the show: Described as a “hilarious, fast-paced comedy,” the show is set in “one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas,” made up of just four doublewides and a shed. The inhabitants “are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them.”
COVID-19 restrictions: Audience members will be socially distanced in the theater and must wear masks.
Judy Rossow Memorial Fund: The community theater group has set up a fund in memory of Rossow, who they call the “First Lady of the Rhode.” Rossow, who died in March, was involved with Lakeside Players for decades and raised funds to help preserve and restore the historic theater building. She organized the annual “Bowls and Books” events and, in 2017, the lobby of the Rhode was named “The Judy Rossow Grand Lobby.” Donations to the fund can be made through the website.
Back to live theater: For Katie Gray, the comedy “Doublewide Texas” isn’t just the latest show she’s directing for Kenosha’s Lakeside Players.
It’s also a welcome return to live shows. “It’s so great to be back in the theater,” she said.
Now that the show is up and running, she said her job as a director is finished.
“It’s the actors’ show once it gets in front of an audience,” she explained, adding that performing for a live audience is something “that will be really great to see.”
Kenosha Kids Cancer Buzz
The Shaymus Guinn Foundation — an organization dedicated to helping children with pediatric cancer — is hosting a fundraiser noon to 6 p.m. Sunday (May 23) at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St.
The benefit will feature entertainment and a raffle, with prizes including a $1,000 cash prize, a Snap-on tool kit, diamond earrings and a basket of Irish whiskey, among others.
“We are all volunteers, so there is no money going out for salaries,” said foundation member Betty Carlsen. “All money raised goes directly to our kids. We help local families in southeastern Wisconsin who are enduring this horrific disease.”
The families, she explained “can get help with the medical bills, but day-to-day expenses are an issue. When a child is this sick, someone has to be with them for treatments, appointments and while they are hospitalized. This means most families go from two incomes to one. While income is down, expenses are up.
“The money we are able to provide helps with all of this or paying bills, whatever is the immediate need.”
Downtown markets
Every Saturday, shoppers flock to Kenosha’s Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. (The Public Market opens at 8:30 a.m. for senior citizens.)
HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street.
Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment. Music at HarborMarket this weekend features Keith Minikel (acoustic rock) and Cy & Di (R&B).
Nostalgic transportation
While you’re strolling Downtown, shopping and eating (two of our favorite activities!), hop on the streetcars. The electric streetcars take riders along the Lake Michigan shore, through historic districts and downtown Kenosha. Streetcars run [11:05] a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Stops include the Transit Center, 724 54th St. Fares are $1 for adults (13 and older), 50 cents for children (ages 5-12) and free for kids age 4 and younger.
Kenosha’s Lakefront Trolley is also on the road, taking riders along the lakefront from Carthage College to Kemper Center, with stops at the Pennoyer Park band shell, Lemon Street Gallery, the History Center, Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, the transit center and Lakeside Towers. The trolley runs from 3:45 to 9:15 p.m. on Fridays; 1:45 to 9:15 p.m. Saturdays; and 1:45 to 6:15 p.m. Sundays through September. The rubber-tired trolley departs the transit center, 724 54th St., at five minutes past the hour on its southbound route and departs the transit center 30 minutes past the hour on its northbound route. There are markers along the route, and people can also flag down the driver for pick up along the way. Fares are $1 for adults and 50 cents for children.
Amazing artwork
The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is again hosting an exhibit featuring works by members of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. This is the group’s annual national juried exhibition and showcases 80 paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. The show runs through July 31. Admission is free to the museum, open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. https://museums.kenosha.org/public/
The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is hosting exhibits by several artists. The exhibits run through May 30. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free. Note: Capacity is limited inside to 50 people at a time, and everyone must wear a mask. www.kempercenter.com.
Free yoga classes
Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends.
Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks.
This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.
The May schedule features:
Saturday, May 22: Kenosha County Center, at highways 45 and 50
Sunday, May 23: Silver Lake Park Beach, 27000 85th St.
Saturday, May 29: Bristol Woods Park (at the Pringle Nature Center), 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol
Sunday, May 30: Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 3, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers
Go wild
If you’re looking for a challenge and to spend some time outdoors, head to the Boundless Adventures aerial adventure park in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave.
The aerial adventure park, which opened in June of 2019, features nine different obstacle courses of varying degrees of difficulty that are woven through the trees at Bristol Woods County Park. The easiest courses (yellow) are near the ground; the toughest (black) is 30-40 feet in the air.
Climbers are strapped into harnesses and clipped onto wires at all times as they move from platform to platform, crossing rope bridges, climbing over swinging logs, ziplining and navigating teeter-tottering planks.
The course is operating under COVID-19 guidelines. There are no walk-ins accepted. Reservations and waivers must be completed in advance of a visit. Guests are also asked to bring a mask to be worn at check-in. The course is open to people ages 7 and older. To make a reservation and for more information, call 262-924-8781 or log on at https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park