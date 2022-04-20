WATCH NOW Steil recognizes Salem Lakes Fire & Rescue for efforts to help Ukrainian personnel

SALEM LAKES — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, recently thanked Salem Lakes Fire & Rescue personnel during an address in Washington for their efforts to collect lifesaving gear for Ukraine emergency personnel. He presented a copy of the Congressional Record to the department in person Wednesday.

“The whole country is watching what is going on in Ukraine and you guys stepped up to the plate,” Steil told Fire Chief Jim Lejcar and volunteer firefighter Artur Stypula, who organized the drive.

The department sent two shipments of turnout gear and other lifesaving equipment to Poland for distribution to Ukrainian firefighters. The retired equipment was collected from departments as far away as Chicago. It was transported to the East Coast in semi-trailer trucks through the Help Heroes of Ukraine organization and transported at no cost to Poland by Meest-America, a shipping company.

“I am extremely proud of our Salem Lakes firefighters for organizing desperately needed aid for the Ukrainian people,” Steil said during his address on the Congressional floor. “You came up with a creative way to help Ukraine in its fight for freedom.”

In addition to a copy of the Congressional Record, Steil presented a pin he was given when Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Congress during a recent Joint Session.

“This is pin I wore for Zelenky’s address to Congress, so I give it to you guys for appreciation for what you did for the people of Ukraine who are truly under threat every day from an unjust, unprovoked attack by Russia,” Steil said. “What makes our country so great is people stepping up to the plate to help out, so I just wanted to come by and formerly say thanks to you guys for what you have done.”

Stypula, a Westosha-Central High School graduate who moved to the United States at age 5, said he still has family in Poland and felt compelled to help.

“I couldn’t imagine what they’re going through,” Stypula said of the firefighters in Ukraine.

Lejcar said watching what is happening and the response required puts things into a different perspective. The magnitude of the day-in and day-out emergencies they are faced with during the foreign invasion of their country is unfathomable, he said.

