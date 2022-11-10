Chants of "USA! USA! USA!" and "Thank you for your service!" rang out from the student drop-off loop at Stocker Elementary School in Kenosha on Thursday morning as local veterans waved at elementary students from their cars.

Students waved miniature flags, "thank you" signs made in class and some thank you signs made at home as veterans of various branches drove through the loop. Before they would drive the route, veterans were handed cards made by the students.

One veteran, who was recognizable to many students, was Melanie Mikula, the school's library clerk.

"A lot of times, kids don't realize that I'm a veteran," Mikula said. "So then, when they realize I am, they get all excited and they ask me all kinds of questions. The kids will say, 'I can't believe our library teacher is a veteran!'"

The school's outdoor parade has traditionally been held indoors, but out of consideration for the welfare of older veterans the school decided to hold the celebration outside before moving inside to continue the celebration. The indoor program included poems, music and students going along in a line and thanking the veterans.

Mikula has been part of the school's celebration for the past few years, both when it was held indoors and outside.

"I'm so honored that these kids appreciate what veterans gave for their country, and that Stocker Elementary values that as well," Mikula said.

Meg Fisher, a fifth-grade teacher at Stocker, started the Veterans Day program more than 15 years ago.

"I think I discovered the value of veterans too late in life," Fisher said. "I didn't grow up in a military family, so I really didn't have a good appreciation. And then, as I got older, I think I learned more, and that's when we started doing a program here."

Fisher said the veterans who attend always seem to love the event.

"I think the kids love it too," Fisher said. "They get to recognize the sacrifices somebody made."

The school issues an open invitation to local veterans to take part in its activities each Veterans Day holiday, and all veterans who attend are recognized for their service.

"It's so awesome to see the patriotism from all these kids," Mikula said.