WATCH NOW: Stopping gun violence a personal quest for eldest son of Sikh Temple 2012 shooting victim

For Milwaukee native Pardeep Singh Kaleka, the continuing devastation caused by gun violence isn't just a talking point.
It's far more than that — it's deeply personal.
Kaleka is eldest son of Satwant Singh Kaleka, who was one of seven people killed by a gunman at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek on Aug. 5, 2012, and since that time he has become an outspoken advocate for gun legislation.
On Wednesday afternoon Kaleka brought that message to Alford Park South in Kenosha during an 80% Coalition rally organized in the aftermath of the triple fatal shooting Sunday at The Somers House Tavern.
"We can't make this the new normal," Kaleka said. "I say this with a hesitancy at first. I am a survivor of the Sikh Temple Shooting in 2012 where seven people lost their lives, including my father.
"I used to say that with reservation. I don't say that with reservation anymore. As we think about survivorship, we are all surviving. All of you are survivors. This level of communal trauma is affecting us all, whether you like it or not."
Kaleka is the co-founder of Serve2Unite, a nonprofit organization established after the 2012 attack that works to counter extremism. He's also a former Milwaukee Police officer and a military veteran.
The amount of fear Kaleka hears about daily as the mass shootings continue across the country is something that can't be ignored, he said.
"I've gotten my plethora of phone calls of people who are worried to take their kids to school, to (go to) the mall, to the movie theater, to the bar, to the faith place," he said. "There is not a single safe space that we have left. That's the pandemic of gun violence. It is cancerous, and it is affecting our souls."
Kaleka said he's had those same thoughts and conversations with his wife about whether seemingly normal daily activities are safe to participate in for both them and their four children.
"I have to think about what are safe spaces and whether we can guard our four kids," he said. "That's not a reality that we should exist in. We can't make this a new normal."
Kaleka said he owns several guns, but the violence has gotten so out of control, he is willing to forego that ownership for a change in the legislation.
"Right now, I'm in a place where I don't know if I can support the Second Amendment," he said. "I can't wholeheartedly sit here and say that I trust people to be able to have guns.
"I'm a gun owner. I've been trained with guns. I have multiple guns, and any day I will step up and I will give all of those guns back. I'm a former law enforcement officer. We have a problem, and we can't sugarcoat it."
Kaleka's father was killed by gunman Wade Michael Page, who then committed suicide after he was shot in the hip by a responding police officer. Four people were killed inside the temple, and three people, including the shooter, died outside.
According to online information about the incident, Page legally purchased the handgun he used at a gun shop in West Allis. He passed the required background checks and paid cash for the gun.