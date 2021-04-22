WATCH NOW: Stopping gun violence a personal quest for eldest son of Sikh Temple 2012 shooting victim

"I've gotten my plethora of phone calls of people who are worried to take their kids to school, to (go to) the mall, to the movie theater, to the bar, to the faith place," he said. "There is not a single safe space that we have left. That's the pandemic of gun violence. It is cancerous, and it is affecting our souls."

Kaleka said he's had those same thoughts and conversations with his wife about whether seemingly normal daily activities are safe to participate in for both them and their four children.

"I have to think about what are safe spaces and whether we can guard our four kids," he said. "That's not a reality that we should exist in. We can't make this a new normal."

Kaleka said he owns several guns, but the violence has gotten so out of control, he is willing to forego that ownership for a change in the legislation.

"Right now, I'm in a place where I don't know if I can support the Second Amendment," he said. "I can't wholeheartedly sit here and say that I trust people to be able to have guns.

"I'm a gun owner. I've been trained with guns. I have multiple guns, and any day I will step up and I will give all of those guns back. I'm a former law enforcement officer. We have a problem, and we can't sugarcoat it."