WATCH NOW: Structure fire reported in Brighton

BRIGHTON — Fire units from several Kenosha and Racine county departments were on scene Monday afternoon of a multi-alarm structure fire in the 21700 block of Burlington Road (Highway 142).

The fire was reported at about 4:25 p.m. The call is in the part of Brighton that falls under primary protection of the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, but units have also responded from Salem Lakes, Bristol, Paris, Somers, Union Grove, Raymond and South Shore (Mount Pleasant).

What exactly is on fire was not clear as of this posting. Fire officials reported that there was still "active fire" as of 5 p.m. The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was activated to the second alarm for the call.

At 5:50 p.m., the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force was called to the scene.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

