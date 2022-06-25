WATCH NOW: Studio Moonfall hosting local authors, artist

Donovan Scherer's Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting Guest Author Day on Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., local authors Al Lytle and Toi Blasier -- along with local artist Frank Lopez -- will be greeting customers and talking about their work.

Kenosha residents Lytle and Blasier are the authors of the "Gates of Divinity" book series.

The first book two books of the planned four-book saga are “Gates of Destiny: The First Light” and "Gates of Divinity: Realms of Eternity.” came out Nov. 8

The books focus on a battle pitching angels against Lucifer.

“We expand on the idea of Lucifer being banished from heaven for a thousand years,” Lytle explained. “In our story, he’s released after serving his thousand-year sentence and escapes before he is set to be tossed into the ring of fire.”

A small group of angels suspect something has gone wrong and set out to recapture Lucifer. That mission forms the basis of the book series.

The two are new to the publishing world, which — as any author knows — is a whole different animal from writing a book.

“We are learning as we go through the process,” Blasier said.

For Lytle, getting their first novel self-published “allows us to have more control over it. We see this as our child and want to nourish it and watch it grow.”

Blasier added that he “thought writing the books would be the hardest part of this project, but now we have to work to get people’s attention. I’m blessed with the perfect partner for this part, because there’s no way I could do it as well as Al does. He’s the mastermind behind marketing.” Learn more at https://gatesofdivinity.wordpress.com/

For more about artist Lopez, check out Roksteady Design at instagram.com/roksteady.design/

Coming up on July 3 at Studio Moonfall: Authors Jessie Rose and Debra Oas with artist/designers Eco Art and Crafting Owl Gifts and special appearances by the Steampunk General Store and Little Big Top Fun Co.

On July 10: Author Luke Morris and special guest Dire Need Zine.

