WATCH NOW: Summer heats up with concerts, outdoor movies, yoga classes

As we head into the second weekend in July, local events continue to heat up:
Woodstock concerts
Kenosha County Parks presents a new concert series called Bristol Woodstock. The free Thursday concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. (Bug spray is always a good idea, too.)
The concerts are designed to appeal to all ages.
The lineup features: July 8: Ben Mulwana, July 15: Lunde, July 22: The Blues Disciples, July 29: Flat Creek HWY and Aug. 5: Rust Belt. Concerts take place in the park, near the Pringle Nature Center. Admission is free. Did we mention to bring bug spray?
Movies at Pets
Free family movie nights are back this summer in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.
Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. Movies start Friday nights at dusk.
This summer’s films are:
July 9: “The Great Outdoors”; July 16: “Frozen 2”; July 23: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”; July 30: “Coco”; Aug. 6: “Raya and the Last Dragon”; Aug. 13: “The Karate Kid”; and Aug 20: TBA. If the weather is bad, the movie night is canceled. For more information about park activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check the parks’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.
Pringle’s summer camps
The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a series of weekly “Summer Camps” on Wednesdays, through July 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. The camps are designed for kids ages 6-9 to “enjoy all that Bristol Woods has to offer during this series of drop-off camp programs.” There will be games and other activities centering on a different topic each week, including mud, bugs and nature art. The cost is $6 per child per camp (or $4.50 for Friends of Pringle). Space is limited; pre-registration is required at www.pringlenc.org/summer-camps.
Free yoga classes
Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends.
Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks.
This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.
The July schedule includes:
Saturday, July 10: Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake
Sunday, July 11: Brighton Dale Park, 830 248th Ave. in Brighton
Saturday, July 17: Fox River Park Area No. 1, 30255 93rd St. in Salem Lakes
Sunday, June 18: Kemper Center soccer field, 6501 Third Ave.
More free yoga: Mondays, through Aug. 16, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Petrifying Spring Park, 5555 Seventh St., Area No. 4. Presented by Downtown Kenosha Yoga and Friends. Registration is encouraged. For more information, go to https://fb.me/e/2eWGWlVqx.
Tuesdays at the Shell
The free Tuesday night concert series at the band shell in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue, is back for 2021.
This summer’s performers are: Bodhicitta (July 13), Acoustic Soul (July 20), Yesterday’s Children (July 27), Dropping Daisies (Aug. 3), Larry Wimmer Band (Aug. 10), Doo Wop Daddies (Aug. 17), Vinyl Remix (Aug. 24) and Boys ‘N Toys (Aug. 31). Shows are 6 p.m. Tuesdays. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.
Lincoln Park Live!
The Lincoln Park Live! Concert Series returns for its sixth season of free performances in Lincoln Park.
This year’s season starts Wednesday (July 14) with performances by a local favorite — the Terry James Band — and Milwaukee-based R&B band Christopher’s Project, performing its Motown Tribute Revue.
Concerts continue on two more Wednesdays, July 28 and Aug. 11, in the park, at 22nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.
Lincoln Park Live! concerts start at 6 p.m.; the venue opens at 5 p.m. The music series is presented by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund and the City of Kenosha. Admission is free; food and beverages are available for purchase. Each concert also features a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds going to the Mahone Fund. For more information, visit www.lincolnpark.live.