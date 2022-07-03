WATCH NOW: Sunny weather, joyful crowd, more acts contribute to successful Civic Veterans Parade celebration

Kenosha’s Civic Veterans parade drew hundreds of spectators to the city’s Harborside and Downtown areas on Sunday to celebrate the nation’s independence during the Fourth of July weekend.

Blue skies, warm sunshine, and the occasional breeze coming off Lake Michigan was hard to beat, according to Kris Kochman, the city’s community relations liaison and parade organizer.

Temperatures reached 84 degrees during the early afternoon with southeast to easterly winds at 8 to 10 mph. The parade stepped off at 1 p.m. with a few clouds that turned to clear skies over the two-hour procession.

“It was fabulous. It was such a great feeling last year when the parade came back after not having it a year. But we had such a great turn out from the spectators this year and the parade line up, too,” she said. “They were just so happy to be down there … there’s a lot for people to do in Downtown Kenosha this weekend.”

The procession grew from 85 acts a year ago to 95 this year she said.

“But the parade was so much bigger because there were some more substantial acts,” she said.

Those acts included more music, particularly from marching bands. And the more music, the merrier the crowd.

In fact, many spectators who lined the streets along the parade route could be heard commenting about how they were happy to see the increase in the number of acts. From the Navy Band Great Lakes to Kenosha Unified’s summer marching bands and the Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin marching band, there was a lot to put springs in everyone’s steps.

“It was wonderful. We were really very happy with it. Perfect weather … just a really good vibe,” she said. “Lutheran Vanguard. Wow. It was so great to see our own Band of the Black Watch and Kenosha Rambler Band back because they couldn’t be in it last year (due to the pandemic).

“It was a big honor to have Navy Band Great Lakes,” she said of the band, which has isn’t a fixture of local parade, but has played at least twice in the last decade in Kenosha. “They try to spread the joy, so to speak and they try to go to different communities. We were very honored that they chose us this year.”

The parade did have one hitch, Kochman said.

An older fire engine broke down near St. Elizabeth Church between 48th and 49th streets and Seventh Avenue.

“The fire engine broke down, but volunteers from the crowd helped push the engine over to the curb so the parade could get by it,” she said. “I’d say that was really the only hiccup.”

John Harrington, of Philips, Wis., who was waiting through the gap in the procession, said he made trek to Kenosha to see his granddaughter in the Lutheran Vanguard Band of Wisconsin.

Harrington said he liked “everything” about Kenosha’s parade.

“The sirens, the old cars …,” he said of its decidedly hometown feel. “It’s America.”

Dave and Marisa Dusenberry of Kenosha said they especially looked forward to seeing the Navy Band Great Lakes. In fact, they arrived early to find their spot on Sixth Avenue just north of 52nd Street. And they were looking forward to many of the other acts, too.

“It’s the bike riding, wanting to see all the floats and to be out again,” said Marisa.

“It’s a most amazing thing. The flags, the bands the trucks. It’s great, just patriotic. It’s amazing,” said Dave. “The weather’s perfect today. The wind off the lake it’s just awesome.”

Clare Young of Bristol came to Kenosha with her grandparents who opted to go the beer gardens and brought her young sons to enjoy the music, trucks and other acts in the parade.

“It’s always a really nice time to get the family together,” she said. “I think the coolest things are the vehicles. The boys love the vehicles. But it’s a nice time for everybody to get through together and our city to all come together as one.”

Float winners

Each year, parade judges award ribbons for artistic excellence, patriotism, spirit and energy, hometown pride and best use of theme, which this year was "America the Beautiful. There were 11 float entries this year. Kochman presented Snap-on, Inc., with the Best in Show trophy.

Based on the five categories, the following entries placed first, second or third:

Artistic excellence: The Greasers, first; Kenosha Moose Lodge No. 286, second; and Snap-on, third.

Patriotism: Snap-on, first; Republican Party of Kenosha County, second; Kenosha County Democratic Party, third.

Spirit and energy: Indian Trail Cheerleading, first; Kenosha Blue Line/Kenosha Comets Hockey, second; Snap-on, third.

Hometown Pride: Kenosha Blue Line/Kenosha Comets Hockey, first; Republican Party of Kenosha County, second; Kenosha County Democratic Party, third.

Best use of theme: Kenosha Moose Lodge No. 286, first; Snap-on, second; and The Greasers, third.

