WATCH NOW: Supporters gather at skatepark in Kenosha to honor those shot by Rittenhouse

A crowd gathered in Kenosha Saturday to honor Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and called for justice against the teen on trial for shooting them, Kyle Rittenhouse.

They met at Basik Skatepark, by Tremper High School, carrying signs and wearing plenty of layers against cold, windy conditions. They spoke of Rosenbaum, Huber, and the wounding Gaige Grosskreutz by Rittenhouse in August 2020.

Hosted by Leaders of Kenosha and several other area groups, the event, “Demanding ‘Basik’ Justice,” drew over 50 people from both Kenosha and across the area.

Alexandra Wilburn, from Madison, said she also came to Kenosha to protest at the courthouse at the start of the Rittenhouse trial.

“I want to stand in solidarity with the victims of a murder,” Wilburn said. “We need to come together in community spaces, meet each other.”

Tyler Kelly, a Carthage College student, said he had to come. “When you see injustice, the only thing to do is speak out,” he said.

Speakers talked of the broader implications of the case, and what a not-guilty verdict might mean for the country. They argued that the treatment Rittenhouse was granted immediately after the shooting was a double-standard, a degree of leeway they said a Black teenager never would have received.

Others worried it would encourage and embolden others to take similar action.

“It will be a green light to fascist terror and vigilantism,” said Paul Street, with Refuse Fascism Chicago.

Most expectations for the trial were far from optimistic. Vaun Mayes, from Milwaukee-based ComForce MKE, pointed to Gov. Tony Evers’ call-up of 500 National Guard members as a sign of what the verdict would likely be.

“I think we had known where this was going before it started,” Mayes said. “We keep giving these systems the benefit of the doubt.”

Spoke out about trial

Numerous attendees voiced criticisms of Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder, who has become a polarizing national figure as the trial has progressed.

“Kenosha should really be upset with Judge Schroeder,” Mayes said, “He’s put a personal imprint on this case.”

Attendees pointed to his controversial decisions on the use of the term “victim” when describing those who had been shot by Rittenhouse, the exclusion of certain evidence and what they perceived as a general pro-defense stance.

However, Street pointed out that Schroeder has indicated he might let the jury consider lesser charges, which would increase the likelihood of a guilty verdict.

“Now, I’m not sure how it’s going to turn out,” Street admitted.

Plans in the works

Kyle Johnson, a Kenosha native and organizer with Black Leaders Organizing Communities, said plans for events throughout the coming week were in the works.

“Here we are, fighting the same battle that our grandparents and our great-grandparents fought,” he said. “We stop the cycle for Jo Jo, we stop the cycle for Anthony, we stop the cycle for George.”

On the matter of the National Guard, Johnson understood the governor’s position, but said that “it’s not just about property, it’s about people.”

Despite the cold wind, Johnson spoke passionately to the gathered crowd.

“I feel warm right now because there is a fire within me that cannot be put out,” Johnson said.

Closing arguments for the Rittenhouse trial start Monday.

