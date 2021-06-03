WATCH NOW: Take me out to the ball game as the Kenosha Kingfish open Season 8

Also missing? Masks. The team encourages people to wear face masks when standing in line or inside the team store, but I only saw one woman — sitting a few seats from us — wearing a mask at Monday’s game. Ironically, most of the time her mask was hanging well below her nose, which is the same as not wearing a mask at all.

Everybody dance now! At Monday’s game, the special guest was Cameron “Superfan” Hughes. He whipped up the crowd by leading fans in dances and chants. He also tossed around dozens of T-shirts. His antics prompted the woman next to me — a retired teacher — to remark: “I used to tell my students there are no jobs for a class clown. Well, now there is.” (For more about Hughes, check out his website, www.cameronhughes.tvbook. The Canadian created a career as a professional sports fan, working some 1,500 gigs in NBA and NHL arenas and Major League Baseball stadiums in front of more than 18 million people — including in Kenosha.)