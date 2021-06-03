WATCH NOW: Take me out to the ball game as the Kenosha Kingfish open Season 8

Admittedly, I’m a big fan of signage.
I read all the information set out in national parks, study the trail map before heading out on a four-mile walk and have even been known to stop my car for a Historical Marker.
But nothing has made me happier than seeing the “Game On” sign on the sidewalk outside of Simmons Field on Monday afternoon.
Our Kenosha Kingfish opened the 2021 season in style with a Memorial Day game played in ideal weather conditions.
It didn’t matter that our team lost — and they did make up for it with victories Tuesday and Wednesday. What mattered was seeing — and hearing — a stadium filled with happy fans enjoying the warm sunshine and the cold beer.
Who knew a baseball game could mean so much?
That feeling was apparently widespread among Kingfish fans, said Steve Malliet, the new team president.
“I was happy we had such a great crowd and one of the biggest walk-ups we have ever experienced on opening day,” he said. “We have a lot of new employees so we appreciated how patient and friendly people were to our new staff. Kenosha people are the best.”
Added Ryne Goralski, the team’s general manager, “It was an incredible day at Simmons! Got to see so many people we have not seen in over a year. That’s really what I missed the most: the season seat holders, the part timers, the host families and the players.”
We’ve been Kingfish season ticketholders since the team brought baseball back to venerable Simmons Field, and we’ve never missed an Opening Day. As the eighth season starts, here’s what’s new — plus some returning favorites:
New: Marz Timms, the team’s on-field emcee. Timms bounces around the stadium on game day, hosting the non-baseball action.
Welcome back: Toilet Bowl Races and other goofy stunts that get fans involved.
New: Merchandise! I already have a closet filled with Kingfish gear, but there’s always room for another T-shirt … especially when I see the new styles.
Welcome back: The smell of hot dogs and burgers wafting over the grandstand. Who needs a Memorial Day cookout when you’ve got Simmons Field?
New: Sunshine! This was a rare Opening Day that wasn’t 40 degrees with a slight drizzle. Hopefully, this bodes well for the rest of the season.
Welcome back: The traditional sounds of an organ during a ballgame. (Shhhh …. I think it’s recorded and not an actual pipe organ in the announcer’s box.)
New: A live polka band greeting fans at the front gate. It’s part of this season’s “polka and bowling” focus. (Look for the new outdoor bowling alley in the remodeled Fish Bowl.)
Welcome back: The Beer Batter. How it works: If the designated Beer Batter strikes out, beers are two-for-one through the next half-inning. It happened twice Monday, which, again, bodes well for the season. (I don’t even drink beer, but I love a bargain.)
New: Hold onto your cash, which is no longer accepted at Simmons Field. Bring your plastic. (And if you only have cash, go to the team store and purchase a gift card to use.)
Welcome back: The Dancing Elvi have returned after a long absence. We look forward to their choreographed exploits through the season.
Missing my peanut fix
While it was wonderful to be at a game that felt like pre-COVID times, there are a few items that were missing:
Gone but not forgotten: The bright yellow King Elvis bounce house was absent from the kids’ area, though the sandbox, Ring Toss and Prize Wheel are still available.
Is this even legal? In a shocking development, peanuts are not for sale anywhere inside the ballpark. When asked about it, a girl working at the concession stand said she was surprised, too. Also MIA? The ice cream booth! It’s been replaced by a new stand selling those trendy hard seltzers. If you’re craving a sweet frozen treat, your only options are some novelty ice cream items in the same place where you can buy popcorn and big pretzels.
Also missing? Masks. The team encourages people to wear face masks when standing in line or inside the team store, but I only saw one woman — sitting a few seats from us — wearing a mask at Monday’s game. Ironically, most of the time her mask was hanging well below her nose, which is the same as not wearing a mask at all.
Everybody dance now! At Monday’s game, the special guest was Cameron “Superfan” Hughes. He whipped up the crowd by leading fans in dances and chants. He also tossed around dozens of T-shirts. His antics prompted the woman next to me — a retired teacher — to remark: “I used to tell my students there are no jobs for a class clown. Well, now there is.” (For more about Hughes, check out his website, www.cameronhughes.tvbook. The Canadian created a career as a professional sports fan, working some 1,500 gigs in NBA and NHL arenas and Major League Baseball stadiums in front of more than 18 million people — including in Kenosha.)
Hey! Clean it up, guys. Here’s something I’m not happy to see return: The whole game, a group of young men stood behind Section 105, drinking beer and talking. The problem? They casually dropped a lot of f-bombs into their conversation. That definitely does not add to the family fun of an afternoon at the ballpark. I’m sure the folks with the young kids in front of us didn’t appreciate the profanity, and I didn’t either.
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com, or call her at 262-656-6271.
