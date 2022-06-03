WATCH NOW: Take me out to the ball game as the Kenosha Kingfish open Season 9

Our Kenosha Kingfish opened the 2022 season in style with a Memorial Day game played in ideal weather conditions.

The team’s timing was perfect: What’s more American than a baseball game on a perfect day? Add in a cold beer, a light breeze off Lake Michigan and some deep-fried cheese curds and you’ve got a winning combination.

That feeling was apparently widespread among Kingfish fans who packed the stadium, said Steve Malliet, the team president.

“We’ve gotten great feedback so far,” he said. “We still have some additions and some refinements to make, but overall I think people are excited.”

Added Ryne Goralski, the team’s general manager, “It’s great to see the fans back, and we’ve got a variety of new items for this season. It was an incredible day at Simmons Field.”

We’ve been Kingfish 7-game ticketholders since the team brought baseball back to Kenosha in 2014, and we’ve never missed an Opening Day. As the ninth season starts, here’s what’s new — plus some returning favorites:

New: Kingfish team owners Bill Fanning and Mike Zoellner, who bought the team in March from the original ownership group. On Monday, Zoellner greeted fans entering the stadium, thanking all of us for coming to the game. And Fanning — who has decades of experience in baseball — “has been fantastic and loves to pitch in and get his hands dirty with us,” Malliet said. “I think people in Kenosha will love that.”

Welcome back: Emcee Marz Timms, who oversees the on-field hijinks that take place between the actual baseball action and generally bounces around the stadium, interacting with fans. You can’t miss him: He’s the guy with the microphone and flashy apparel from Mike Bjorn’s in Downtown Kenosha.

New: The Elvis Sundae, made with banana ice cream, peanut butter and bacon bits in an ode to the King’s reputed love for fried peanut-butter-and-banana sandwiches. It’s one of the offerings at the ice cream stand, which is back in its traditional spot, on the first base side of the stadium. That’s also where you can purchase peanuts, popcorn and other snacks. In a shocking development, peanuts were not for sale anywhere inside the ballpark in 2021. Is that even legal?

Welcome back: Toilet Bowl Races, the Ribbon Dance-Off and other goofy stunts that get fans involved.

New: An expanded Fish Bowl area, next to the Bambino boat in the outfield. Look for the tables and snazzy red umbrellas. This is also the new location for the Tailgate Tent.

Welcome back: Those crowd-pleasing Dancing Elvi are back in action. On Monday, they showed the crowd how “Their Hips Don’t Lie.” We look forward to their choreographed exploits through the season.

New: An inflatable version of the Bambino, in the Kid Zone next to the sandbox. This replaces the team’s beloved bright yellow King Elvis bounce house, which, admittedly, had seen better days.

Welcome back: The smell of hot dogs and burgers wafting over the grandstand. Who needs a backyard cookout when you’ve got Simmons Field?

New: Food items, including a Philly cheesesteak, grilled cheese and Italian beef sandwich. Also new this year: Pops Kettle Corn, with assorted flavors; a Taco Stand with several items; and Mama P’s Ho Ho Cake, the Lou Perrine’s specialty that continues to expand its empire.

Welcome back: The Beer Batter. How it works: If the designated Beer Batter strikes out, beers are two-for-one through the next half-inning. This promotion was MIA on Opening Day, but that was an oversight and not a new policy. By Tuesday’s home game, it happened twice which, again, bodes well for the season. (I don’t even drink beer, but I love a bargain.)

New: Bow wow! Bubba, the team’s new ballpark dog, was a hit with fans on Opening Day, as he took to the field to chase after balls. He also posed for photos and greeted people outside the team store, where he really wanted to snatch a ball from a young girl. (But Bubba’s a good boy and behaved himself.)

Welcome back: The T-shirt Toss, though one of the “tossers” fell out of the back of the truck Monday. Who knew T-shirt duty was so dangerous? As usual, we came up empty, but we’re hopeful that one day we’ll score a free shirt.

New: Kingfish merchandise. I already have a closet filled with Kingfish gear, but there’s always room for more, especially when I see the new styles. There’s also more room in the expanded store, which was great on Monday when it was packed with shoppers.

Bottom line: A packed stadium on Opening Day bodes well for our local team’s continued success. As for my own bottom line? After consuming chicken strips, French fries and ice cream, I did still fit into my third-base side seat. Those stadium seats, which came from Oriole Park at Camden yards in Baltimore, are not exactly forgiving to those of us who indulge in ballpark food, but perhaps I can ask Bubba to chase me around Simmons Field a few times to work off some calories. Until then, play ball!

