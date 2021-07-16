WATCH NOW: Taking the music to town: Country Thunder performer Nolan Sotillo plays at coffee house

TWIN LAKES — A Country Thunder entertainer got up close and personal as he surprised patrons Friday at a Twin Lakes coffee house in with an acoustic set.

“I’m going to be able to play some more intimate stuff here and share a little bit more about myself with people,” Nolan Sotillo said before taking to the couch, rather than the stage.

The Cup O' Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., was filled with people — some of whom had gotten word that Sotillo would perform and others who were just in the right place at the right time. Sotillo performed Thursday on the main stage at Country Thunder, which is taking place this weekend just southwest of Twin Lakes in neighboring Randall.

Owner Dena Prestininzi said she first heard Sotillo sing while watching "Quarantine Karaoke" on Facebook during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On a whim, I messaged him and told him that we had a coffeehouse here in Wisconsin and if he was ever in the area, we would love to have him come play,” Dena recalls.

Some time passed and when the Country Thunder lineup was released, Dena saw Sotillo was one of the performers.