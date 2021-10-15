WATCH NOW: Talkin’ turkey: Getting to know Kenosha’s ‘Carl’

Not since Joey the kangaroo went on the lam from the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm’s petting zoo in September of 2017 has a wild animal captured the public’s attention as much as Carl the Turkey.

Joey’s romp garnered national attention because, apparently, the sight of a kangaroo hopping alongside a highway in Kenosha County isn’t something you see every day.

The same can’t be said of this turkey, who has made himself comfortably at home in the Forest Park neighborhood.

Experts say this turkey must feel safe in the area because he regularly struts into the road, approaching vehicles.

I encountered “Carl” two mornings this week on my way to the Kenosha News, and he was nice enough to grant me an interview — safely off the road, of course.

Question: Your fans call you “Carl,” though no one seems to know who came up with that name. What name do you prefer?