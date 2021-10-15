WATCH NOW: Talkin’ turkey: Getting to know Kenosha’s ‘Carl’

Not since Joey the kangaroo went on the lam from the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm’s petting zoo in September of 2017 has a wild animal captured the public’s attention as much as Carl the Turkey.
Joey’s romp garnered national attention because, apparently, the sight of a kangaroo hopping alongside a highway in Kenosha County isn’t something you see every day.
The same can’t be said of this turkey, who has made himself comfortably at home in the Forest Park neighborhood.
Experts say this turkey must feel safe in the area because he regularly struts into the road, approaching vehicles.
I encountered “Carl” two mornings this week on my way to the Kenosha News, and he was nice enough to grant me an interview — safely off the road, of course.
Question: Your fans call you “Carl,” though no one seems to know who came up with that name. What name do you prefer?
Answer: While Carl is a fine name, and I’m thankful no one thought it would be cute to call me Tom Turkey, I prefer Franklin, in honor of Ben Franklin, the greatest of our Founding Fathers. In a letter to his daughter, he praised the turkey as a “bird of courage,” saying a turkey “would not hesitate to attack a Grenadier of the British Guards who should presume to invade his Farm Yard with a red Coat on.” That’s high praise indeed from the man who gave the world bifocals.
Here’s an offer you can’t help falling in love with: A digital subscription for 26 Weeks (6 months) for only $1! Your subscription supports lo…
Question: You’re quite a local celebrity, with a Facebook page dedicated to all things Carl. More than 4,000 fans have joined the private group. How does that make you feel?
Answer: It’s gratifying to know so many people care about me, and I hope someday to expand my online presence and attract more Instagram followers than Kylie Jenner. Do you know anything about TikTok?
Question: With an entire state to roam, why do you prefer urban living?
Answer: We turkeys like open space, where we can see predators coming, along with grassy areas for nesting and trees for safe cover. In other words, a neighborhood like Forest Park. Also, we like to dine at bird feeders and appreciate the free food. (Hint: If you don’t want turkeys in your yard, don’t have a bird feeder.)
Question: I live near the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus and see wild turkeys all the time, scurrying across the roads and roaming the open fields. Any relation to you?
Answer: We turkeys like to think of ourselves as one big family since we overcame near extinction in this state. Turkeys are native to Wisconsin but were hunted so relentlessly, we pretty much disappeared from America’s Dairyland. Since being reintroduced to Wisconsin in the 1970s , we’ve thrived.
Question: Because the NFL plays games on Thanksgiving each year, turkeys are often associated with football. Is that your favorite sport?
Answer: While I enjoy gridiron action as much as the next bird, I prefer baseball. My favorite part is the fowl balls.
Question: Since we’ve already mentioned Thanksgiving (sorry), I imagine that’s a tough day for turkeys everywhere.
Answer: I don’t like to think about a holiday in which turkeys are roasted and eaten. For all my fans out there who might be feeling conflicted about eating a turkey dinner this year, let me suggest Brach’s Turkey Dinner flavored candy corn. It’s got all the flavors you love — cranberry sauce, green beans and, yes, even turkey and gravy — but in a cruelty-free candy form. Just ignore its waxy texture, and you’ll be fine. There’s also tofu turkey, but that might be even worse than turkey flavored candy corn!
Thanks, Carl or Franklin or whatever your name is, and stay safe out there. We’re not thrilled by your habit of wandering into the street. We’d like our city’s unofficial mascot to live long and prosper for years to come.
And as for Joey, the kangaroo was found safe and sound and enjoyed greeting pumpkin farm visitors with his roommate, Jake. We wish the same for you, my friend.
Gobble, gobble.
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.