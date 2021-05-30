WATCH NOW: Tara Perez is a woman on the go

Once she thrived in the bustle of a hospital emergency room, now she manages a crush of customers during the Saturday dinner hour rush.
Tara Perez is an energetic 49-year-old is the mother of three adult children and co-owner of El Sarape Mexican Restaurant, 5836 75th St. She and her husband, Edgar, also own and operate several rental properties in town.
Weekdays Perez oversees restaurant logistics including scheduling of their 25 staff, accounts and payroll.
Weekends she’s at the restaurant every day. “I do whatever it takes including bussing tables and doing dishes,” she said in a recent interview at the restaurant.
She also handles calls for the rental properties. “I get the calls and delegate jobs to my husband — I’m his personal secretary, but I really need a personal secretary,” she jokes.
Between the restaurant and the rentals, “There’s never a dull moment,” Perez said. “In the morning the first thing I do is look at my phone and at night it’s the last thing I do.”
Started in high school
Perez’ experience with restaurant work began in high school when she was a server in Milwaukee but was not her original career choice.
In 1999 after receiving a degree as a respiratory therapist from MATC she worked at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, and later St. Mary’s Hospital, Racine.
Shortly before that, she and Edgar got married, began a family and opened La Hacienda at the corner of Washington Road and 22nd Avenue.
At some point it all got to be a bit much and a choice had to be made, said Perez.
“I found myself working the morning shift at the hospital, then driving to the restaurant, changing in the bathroom and working the rest of the day there,” she said.
Focused on restaurant
“As much as I loved being in respiratory I said, ‘(The restaurant) is our business; this is what I want to focus on.’”
She helped develop the menus that reflect Edgar’s Mexican heritage and Tara’s American background, she said. “Edgar had a lot of ideas because he came from Mexico and learned to cook by watching his family.”
They enlarged La Hacienda several times, opened El Sarape in 1999 and closed La Hacienda in 2018.
Tara Perez manages the front of the house while Edgar does the kitchen end of the operation.
“She really knows what’s she’s doing,” attests Edgar.
“When it’s very busy she’s like another employee there: she gets the drinks or helps with chips and salsa, which makes our jobs easier,” said Blanca Valle, a server at El Sarape for the past five years.
Dealing with pandemic
Perez’s passion for the family business was particularly evident last spring when the pandemic put everything into lockdown.
“Last March and April I thought, ‘Wow, this is how we’re going to go down.’ I cried every night, I cried every day. I came in here, sat at the table and looked at the door.”
Although the restaurant could not be open for dine-in, it offered carry outs. “We are grateful to customers who helped us through to survive this,” she said. “They really stuck with us and stayed true to us — rooted for us and cheered us on even though some dishes didn’t translate well in take-out form.”
In addition to individual customers, Perez says orders from corporate entities also helped keep them afloat. “No matter what the quantity was we individually packed and boxed everything — even an order for 700 meals.”
The efforts paid off and the restaurant did not have to lay off any of its staff. “Some days they might be painting the tables, but we didn’t have to let anyone go,” Perez said.
“She gave us work so we could keep our hours during the pandemic,” Valle said.
Pace up the upswing
These days with more people dining out again, the pace of the restaurant is on the upswing.
“Both dining rooms are typically full — where carry out orders on a Friday or Saturday might have been ten to 12; now maybe we do 80….It’s a hustle.”
Before after and even during the lockdown, the restaurant’s busiest holiday of the year is Cinco de Mayo.
“Mexican restaurants are to Cinco de Mayo what pizza and wings are to the Superbowl,” she said.
The restaurant also does a brisk catering business.
“We do a lot of caters and in the catering business I’m always trying to help people and find out their suggestions and what type of party it is. Just to make it nice, give them ideas,” Perez said.
Interior decoration
Perez’s skill set also includes interior decoration. “Our new bar is all me,” she said, pointing to the restaurant’s elegant back bar of grey stone with iridescent blue tiling.
Perez also commissioned handmade wooden booth benches to support local artisans. “They were made by a local couple in their garage,” she said.
Edgar says the key to his wife’s success is that “she’s very, very organized.”
Perez says her training to work in intense medical settings may have prepared her for restaurant work. “I loved working in the ER and the ICU — I loved the busy-ness.”
Tara is also very good with people, Edgar added. “She has a great relationship with everyone in the restaurant and cares for her employees.”
“She always worries about her employees,” Valle said. “When I was sick she came to my home with soup.”
Perez says she does not cook much at home but enjoys family holidays. “ l like family time where everybody eats together,” she said.
Asked if there might be a relationship between her affinity for family gatherings and managing diner hospitality, she said, “It definitely translates.”
Perez is not off the clock when she gets home, either. “I clean my own house,” she said proudly. “I’m the only one of my friends who doesn’t have a housecleaner.”
Having been in business for over three decades, Perez talks about “early retirement” retirement but a note in her voice tells another story. “I’m really tired…but I think that’s the thing too. It’s nice to be busy but maybe just a little less busy.”
She added, “Even when I’m talking about early retirement, I don’t know what I would do with myself.”