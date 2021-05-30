WATCH NOW: Tara Perez is a woman on the go

Dealing with pandemic

Perez’s passion for the family business was particularly evident last spring when the pandemic put everything into lockdown.

“Last March and April I thought, ‘Wow, this is how we’re going to go down.’ I cried every night, I cried every day. I came in here, sat at the table and looked at the door.”

Although the restaurant could not be open for dine-in, it offered carry outs. “We are grateful to customers who helped us through to survive this,” she said. “They really stuck with us and stayed true to us — rooted for us and cheered us on even though some dishes didn’t translate well in take-out form.”

In addition to individual customers, Perez says orders from corporate entities also helped keep them afloat. “No matter what the quantity was we individually packed and boxed everything — even an order for 700 meals.”

The efforts paid off and the restaurant did not have to lay off any of its staff. “Some days they might be painting the tables, but we didn’t have to let anyone go,” Perez said.

“She gave us work so we could keep our hours during the pandemic,” Valle said.

Pace up the upswing