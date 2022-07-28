WATCH NOW: Taste of Wisconsin returns for final season in Downtown Kenosha

The wildly popular Taste of Wisconsin Festival is going on in Downtown Kenosha for its final season this weekend.

The three-day festival produced by the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha opened Thursday and continues through Saturday at Celebration Place, 5501 Calabria Way.

The festival features 30-plus food and beverage vendors from across the area offering specialty foods and trusted favorites like roasted corn on the cob, egg rolls and tacos. A vendor map is available at the site and follows a circuit around the festival site.

Also, live music will take place on four stages, with 80 local acts donating their time to the event.

There will also be culinary demonstrations and other activities.

The Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha uses the event as its major fundraiser for the year. Proceeds are used to support the club’s charitable activities including scholarships, youth programs and donations to local charities.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candy Eisenhower expects more than 65,000 people to attend this weekend.

"So far, so good," said Eisenhower, a member of the club said. "We're ready to go. The tents are up. We're ready."

Eisenhower said "it will be a beautiful weekend."

Still, Eisenhower said this year is bittersweet because it's the last Taste of Wisconsin Festival produced by the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha.

"Our club is aging out, we're getting older," she said, adding the club won't have the manpower to produce the event in the coming years.

Pedro Nuñes, owner of Pedro's Authentic Mexican Cuisine, said he's happy to be back at the event he's participated in for about a decade. He will sell elotes (grilled Mexican street corn), tacos, snow cones and tamales.

"This is one of my favorite events," he said. "This is a great event for Kenosha."

Amy Smith, owner of Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, said she plans to sell fresh roasted sweet corn.

"This will be the first picking," she said. "I tasted it raw and it's delicious."

The festival takes place at Kenosha’s harbor, at 54th Street and Calabria Way (formerly Ring Road). This is east of The Civil War Museum and Kenosha Public Museum.

Festival hours were set to continue through 10 p.m. Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday in HarborPark. Both admission and parking are free.

For more details, go to tasteofwi.com.