WATCH NOW: Tax Day loses some of its bite

Today is April 16.
Most years, we spend this day breathing a sigh of relief for finally getting our taxes finished. (Or frantically trying to file them late!)
This year, however, with the pandemic still disrupting so much of our lives, the deadline for filing Wisconsin and federal taxes has been pushed from April 15 to May 17.
Kudos to all of you who ignored the extension and finished up this dreaded chore by the traditional Tax Day. Before you get too smug over your allegiance to April 15, however, here’s some fun tax history, thanks to Mardell McHenry.
The Kenosha resident sent me these 1950s Wisconsin tax forms, which she found among her parents’ papers.
“I thought these might be fun to print,” she said.
Thanks, Mardell, for this peek at tax days long ago in the Badger State:
Tax Day wasn’t always April 15. Taxes were due on March 15 in 1952 and 1954 and on March 16 in 1953.
The income tax rates ranged from 1% (for income up to $1,000) to 7% (income over $12,000). The tax rates today range from 3.54% (for income up to $11,970) to 7.54% (for income over $263,480).
The personal exemption was $7 for a single person in 1953. This year? It’s $700.
There are, no doubt, many more differences in these 1950s tax forms, which I — as the daughter of a CPA — should probably be able to figure out. (Sorry, dad.) But the biggest change I noticed is how much simpler these tax forms are, compared to today.
“It really is amazing how the tax forms and complexity has ballooned in the last few years,” said Tom Frost, a local CPA who does taxes for people every year.
“I often tell people that when I started doing tax returns (in 1987 for the 1986 tax year) that I would go to the post office and library and get a stack of all the regular forms and then I would fill them out in pencil. I’d then individually put every sheet in a typewriter and type them out.
“There is absolutely no way that anyone could do that today for anything other than the most simple tax return. It’s mind boggling how much more involved the whole thing is,” he said, adding, “I always finish the discussion by pointing out that almost every federal tax form has printed at the bottom of it ‘Paperwork Reduction Act.’ Ridiculous!”
Frost has noticed some of his “regulars” are taking advantage of the extended deadline this year.
“I have quite a few people who should have been done by now that I haven’t even heard from yet,” he said.
That observation is echoed by Steve Seymour, who runs his own accounting firm, Seymour & Associates.
“We have a handful of people who normally come in the first week of April, but apparently will now be coming in the first week of May,” he said.
Frantic rush
I’ve been working at the Kenosha News long enough — since 1987 — to remember when we had a reporter and a photographer stake out the Downtown Post Office late at night on April 15, as a long line of people streamed in to get those tax forms postmarked before midnight.
These days, of course, most people — more than 90% — file electronically, and the Post Office doesn’t stay open extended hours to accommodate the Tax Day Rush. But hitting “send” at 11:59 p.m. just doesn’t have the same sense of excitement as running into the Post Office as the doors close.
And, just to keep your sense of humor about the whole thing, here are some of my favorite quotes about taxes:
“Death, taxes and childbirth! There’s never any convenient time for any of them.” — Margaret Mitchell, author of “Gone with the Wind”
“In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” — Benjamin Franklin, U.S. statesman and kite flyer
“The wages of sin are death, but by the time taxes are taken out, it’s just sort of a tired feeling.” — Paula Poundstone, comedian
“The only difference between death and taxes is that death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets.” — Will Rogers, humorist
Jousting is back!
As more and more people get vaccinated, we’re looking forward to a much busier summer than in 2020.
And now we have a place to wear our chain mail in public again.
After missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19 shutdowns, the Bristol Renaissance Faire is planning to open its gates again this summer.
The faire, which re-creates a summer day in 1574 when Queen Elizabeth of England visits the Village of Bristol, draws crowds with its mix of strolling jesters, jugglers, stilt-walkers and mud eaters.
This year’s faire is set to open on July 10, running Saturdays and Sundays through Sept 6.
Even though armor would seem to offer protection against everything except rust, fair organizers are working to keep visitors safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s what we know so far:
Everyone, ages 5 and up, must wear a mask unless eating or drinking.
Some events may be modified to reduce physical contact.
Officials are encouraging all visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before visiting the faire.
Social distancing is encouraged.
Visitors with flu-like symptoms such as a cough or fever are asked to stay home.
Tickets are on sale now. Individual tickets are $24.50 for adults (online discounted price), $10 for children (ages 5-12) and free for children age 4 and younger. Note: Updated information on COVID-19 requirements can be found on the faire’s website, https://renfair.com/bristol/ and Facebook page.
Stepping into history
In other Queen Elizabeth news, Britain’s Prince Philip, who was married to the queen for more than 70 years, will be buried Saturday at Windsor Castle. He died last Friday at age 99.
I was always impressed that Philip, even well into his 90s, maintained his military posture. No hunching over for him!
We spent part of the weekend watching the third season of “The Crown” (thanks, Kenosha Public Library system), and I think I’ve discovered the secret to Philip’s long, healthy life. Those castles the royal family inhabits have a lot of steps, and they seem to have their offices on the upper floors.
That’s enough steps to keep a Fitbit spinning all day and to keep a person in fighting shape. Godspeed, Philip.
