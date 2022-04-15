WATCH NOW: Tax Day, schmax day: We have a few extra days to file!

Today is April 15.

Normally, that date would strike fear into those of us who 1) dread filling out state and federal tax forms and 2) routinely push deadlines to their limit. On a side note, folks who work for daily newspapers are masters at abusing deadlines; not that I would know anything about that.

But today is just another Friday in April.

In Wisconsin.

Which means it could be sunny and warm, wet and wild, or snowy and frigid. And that's just the morning!

But back to taxes.

In 2021, with the pandemic disrupting so much of our lives, the deadline for filing Wisconsin and federal taxes was pushed all the way to May 17. A procrastinator's dream.

This year, we only get a few more days to avoid the inevitable. Taxes are, as they say, the only other life certainty besides death.

Because Washington, D.C., is observing Emancipation Day today, the IRS offices are closed. That means the 2022 tax deadline is Monday, April 18. (As for Emancipation Day, it commemorates the day in 1862 when President Abraham Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, freeing 3,000 slaves in the D.C. area. But you knew that.)

And if you've yet to focus on the various sections and sub-sections of the tax code, rest assured you're not alone.

In fact, you won't even be lonely.

A new survey found that more than a third of taxpayers wait until the last minute to file their taxes.

Overall, however, Wisconsin residents get this financial chore finished ahead of schedule. While Iowa ranks No. 1 in folks getting their taxes done in a timely fashion, Wisconsin is right behind our Midwestern neighbors. We blame this uncharacteristic efficiency on our often horrible spring weather (see above).

Nevada, and Las Vegas is particular, is home to the most last-minute tax filers in the U.S. No surprise that residents of "Sin City" like to gamble on getting their taxes done on time.

And before we complain about a measly two extra days to file those taxes, remember it could be worse.

Before shifting to April in 1954, taxes were due by March 15. Thank goodness that was changed.

I can't focus on individual deductions at the same time I'm trying to guess whether Gonzaga or Duke will reach the Final Four. And I can imagine the IRS would not be amused if I mistakenly mailed them my March Madness bracket.

Frantic rush

I’ve been working at the Kenosha News long enough — since 1987 — to remember when we had a reporter and a photographer stake out the Downtown Post Office late at night on April 15, as a long line of people streamed in to get those tax forms postmarked before midnight.

These days, of course, most people — more than 90% — file electronically, and the Post Office doesn’t stay open extended hours to accommodate the Tax Day Rush. But hitting “send” at 11:59 p.m. just doesn’t have the same sense of excitement as running into the Post Office as the doors close.

And, just to keep your sense of humor about the whole thing, here are some of my favorite quotes about taxes:

“The wages of sin are death, but by the time taxes are taken out, it’s just sort of a tired feeling.” — Paula Poundstone, comedian

“Death, taxes and childbirth! There’s never any convenient time for any of them.” — Margaret Mitchell, author of “Gone with the Wind”

“The only difference between death and taxes is that death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets.” — Will Rogers, humorist

And the classic line, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” — Benjamin Franklin, U.S. statesman and kite flyer

Whether you filed your taxes weeks ago, are frantically working on it now or plan to get started during the Milwaukee Bucks game Sunday evening, just do it. Then you can happily find something else to avoid.

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com, or call her at 262-656-6271.

