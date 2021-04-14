WATCH NOW: Taxes? We don't need no stinkin' taxes!

“It really is amazing how the tax forms and complexity has ballooned in the last few years,” said Tom Frost, a local CPA who does taxes for people every year.

“I often tell people that when I started doing tax returns (in 1987 for the 1986 tax year) that I would go to the post office and library and get a stack of all the regular forms and then I would fill them out in pencil. I’d then individually put every sheet in a typewriter and type them out.

“There is absolutely no way that anyone could do that today for anything other than the most simple tax return. It’s mind boggling how much more involved the whole thing is,” he said, adding, “I always finish the discussion by pointing out that almost every federal tax form has printed at the bottom of it 'Paperwork Reduction Act.' Ridiculous!”

Frost has noticed some of his “regulars” are taking advantage of the extended deadline this year.

“I have quite a few people who should have been done by now that I haven’t even heard from yet,” he said.

That observation is echoed by Steve Seymour, who runs his own accounting firm, Seymour & Associates.