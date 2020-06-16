Watch Now: Teen organizers encourage community to come out to Juneteenth event

Two Indian Trail High School & Academy students are hoping to see a showing of community support for their cause, and their futures, on Friday.
Alana Carmickle and Meredith Kaufman, both 16 and of Kenosha, decided to do their part in fighting racial injustice and racism in general through organizing a Juneteenth event, taking place Friday at 4 p.m. at 1901 63rd St.
Juneteenth is a nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The commemorative holiday dates back to 1865, according to the article "What is Juneteenth?" at pbs.org, when on June 19 Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger landed at Galveston, Texas, with the news that the war had eneded and that the slaves in the South were free. This took place 2½ years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which became official on Jan. 1, 1863. Each year, events are held across the nation to celebrate Juneteenth.
Participants in the Kenosha event this year will meet at the Pick n' Save parking lot at 1901 63rd St. on Friday at 4:00 p.m. and around 4:30 p.m. march to Lincoln Park, where the brunt of the event will take place.
“We were outraged by the events we’ve seen unfold in front of us," Kaufman said about the impetus behind the event. "And we kind of decided that we weren’t really seeing anything happening in Kenosha yet, especially the last couple years. While this has become more known, as the Black Lives Matter movement has been sparked around the country, we decided it was time for another sub-movement in Kenosha.
"And we thought, ‘Why not start it with us?’ Because I feel like it’s important for teenage voices to be heard as well.”
For Carmickle, a person of color, the event and the subject matter is deeply personal.
"I do have a few brothers, and you know, their safety is kind of everything to me," Carmickle said. "So making sure that I play a key role in the movement is important, because I’m like the front line; I can do things to defend them.”
According to Carmickle, once participants reach the Lincoln Park pavilion Friday afternoon, the two teens and two other people will give speeches; the group will take part in a variation of the national Kneel for Nine event, at which time the names of victims of police brutality will be read; and the event will end with a closing prayer.
“I really think it’s important for the community to be involved in the event because I think it’s important that we show Kenosha that we care about the issues of injustices and inequities against the African-American community, and to also show support to the broader Black Lives Matter and the anti-police brutality, anti-racism movement across America," Kaufman said.
“I think it’s important to show — no matter whether you’re a teenager, an adult, a child, you’re anyone really — that you support and you are passionate towards this movement."
From Carmickle's perspective, coming and supporting the Friday event is another form of supporting the futures of the youth of her generation.
“Teenagers are the next leaders of the world, so supporting them while they’re young is going to give them a lot of confidence when we grow up and decide to lead a country," Carmickle said. "So, I think supporting now for a movement that is so important to me and to my friends is probably the best thing you can do for us.”
