Watch Now: Teen organizers encourage community to come out to Juneteenth event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Indian Trail High School & Academy students are hoping to see a showing of community support for their cause, and their futures, on Friday.

Alana Carmickle and Meredith Kaufman, both 16 and of Kenosha, decided to do their part in fighting racial injustice and racism in general through organizing a Juneteenth event, taking place Friday at 4 p.m. at 1901 63rd St.

Juneteenth is a nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The commemorative holiday dates back to 1865, according to the article "What is Juneteenth?" at pbs.org, when on June 19 Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger landed at Galveston, Texas, with the news that the war had eneded and that the slaves in the South were free. This took place 2½ years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which became official on Jan. 1, 1863. Each year, events are held across the nation to celebrate Juneteenth.

Participants in the Kenosha event this year will meet at the Pick n' Save parking lot at 1901 63rd St. on Friday at 4:00 p.m. and around 4:30 p.m. march to Lincoln Park, where the brunt of the event will take place.