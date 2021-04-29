WATCH NOW: Teen rescued from harbor by police using floatation bags, a legacy of a past drowning

Witnesses said Anderson dove in once, swam back to a ladder and climbed out. Joined by a friend, he jumped in again. His friend made it back to the ladder, but Anderson was swept down by the current, surfacing some 40 feet away.

His friends and witnesses along the lakefront saw he was in trouble and called 911.

One of those watching helplessly was Marlene Tare, who was visiting Kenosha from the Chicago area.

“I watched the young policeman who ran down that pier,” Tare said. “You can tell this is still in my memory as fresh as if it happened yesterday. He sprinted down there and there was nothing he could do. All he could do was stand there and point.”

Anderson drowned. His body was not found for a week, washing ashore three miles north near Carthage College.

His death was one of four drownings on Kenosha’s lakefront that summer, with three people, including Anderson, dying in areas known for strong rip currents.

At the time, there were no life rings installed on the pier and Kenosha Police did not carry floatation bags.