WATCH NOW: Teen Task Force brings community projects, philanthropy to Kenosha area

From haunted houses to food drives, the Kenosha Teen Task Force builds connections with members of the Kenosha community through charitable projects throughout the year.

For over 20 years, the Teen Task Force has been an organization for middle and high school students who have pledged to live a drug- and alcohol-free life.

The group meets at the Faulkner building at Kemper Center and works on community service projects.

KEMPER CENTER HAUNTED HOUSE 2022 Ace Castillo, left, applies liquid latex to Ra’Mia Lane, a junior at Tremper High School, before attaching prosthetics for the Kemper Center H…

One of its longest-running projects is the annual Kemper Center haunted house, which adviser Jada Mone’ Robinson said has been a project for over 20 years.

“The haunted house is our annual project that always takes up our August, September and October part slots of our calendar,” Mone’ Robinson said.

Each year, the Teen Task Force develops a new theme and plans costumes, names, roles and rooms designs for the haunted house.

This year’s theme is “Sector 13.”

“It focuses on the last remains of human civilization that’s inside of the house. And everything’s fine until a second wave of radiation causes a leak within the sector, and everything starts to go haywire,” Mone’ Robinson said. “We love the apocalyptic thing, because it was something that we could outsource for more costumes while staying in budget.”

The work of the organization does not stop after October, however.

“Once we get past the haunted house, we start working on the food drive and if there’s any other projects we want to do in between that,” Mone’ Robinson said. “When it gets to (be) January and February, it’s about doing ... Earth Day, and then going to nursing homes (and) sending cards to nursing homes.”

Mone’ Robinson also looks to incorporate a new Teen Task Force Cafe project into the organization’s programming.

“That one would be selling baked goods and treats ... to raise money because we are an organization that needs funds in order to buy costumes, makeup and food for the kids,” Mone’ Robinson said. “We’re also going to be collecting items for the Women and Children’s Horizons shelter.”

Mone’ Robinson said the young adults in the program enjoy giving back to the community.

Some of the members are artistically inclined and have found ways to contribute their skills to different projects.

“I have a lot of kids this year who are really artsy ... and they like to get involved in more of the entertainment (and) performing side,” Mone’ Robinson said. “So it’s a great way for them to give back to their community in a way that they normally wouldn’t be able to.”

Mone’ Robinson was once part of the Teen Task Force herself before graduating from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy for the Performing Arts in New York City. She is the youngest adviser to the Teen Task Force.

“My goal is to really expand upon what my predecessors have done before me and change Teen Task Force not only into a community organization for the kids, but to also make it an organization in which we pour into them as well,” Mone’ Robinson said. “We want to make sure they have cooking classes, and we’re also trying to make sure they have budget-friendly classes as well.”

Mone’ Robinson said the significance of the organization is to allow for young people to find their voices and gather tools and life skills.

“They learn how to create projects from scratch,” she said. “It’s really a space that allows for youth to advocate for themselves and come into their own. (T)here are not a lot of programs out there that allow for them to be able to do this.”

Starts Saturday

Kemper Center’s Haunted House opens tonight with “Kiddie Tours” (lights on) from 6 to 7 p.m. After 7, the lights go down and it gets scarier. The Haunted House is open 6 to 10 p.m. on five Saturdays (Oct. 1-29). Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children (age 10 and younger). Tickets are sold at the door. New this year: Trick-or-treating for kids is offered during the Kiddie Tours. The Haunted House entrance is located in the Faulkner Building around the back (east side) of Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase as you wait to enter the haunted house.