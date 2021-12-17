WATCH NOW: TGIF for holiday heroes, in any form

If there was ever a year in which we need some holiday spirit, this is it.

Oh, 2020 was awful. No doubt about that.

But 2021 was supposed to be the year in which everything returned to normal, and we forgot all about viruses, social distancing and masking up.

With the global pandemic still raging, however, and new COVID variants popping up, we’re celebrating another Christmas season while clutching bottles of hand sanitizer.

Fully vaccinated — that means a booster shot, too — we are able to enjoy traditional seasonal events like “A Christmas Carol,” “The Nutcracker” and the Kenosha Pops Concert Band’s Christmas program at Carthage College. Those events are all happening in Kenosha this weekend. Find details in our “Go Today” feature every day on Page A2.

Another place bursting with the joy of the holiday season is the historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, decked out by a team of volunteer decorators.

That’s where I found two holiday heroes — and they couldn’t be more different from each other.

Bob Greco is a first-time Durkee decorator, but he’s an old hand when it comes to design.

The Chicago native moved to Kenosha several months ago after a 45-year career in the New York fashion and design industry and was looking for a way to get involved in the community. He found it at the Kemper Center, where he took charge of the mansion’s dining room and also decorated a 9-foot tree for the Gallery of Trees.

On that tree, which was raffled off, Greco used several of his crystal ornaments, which he had collected during his travels over three decades.

“I’m happy to think those beautiful ornaments will shine in someone’s home,” he said. “I was ready to let them go and bring joy to people.”

Also in the Durkee Mansion this year is a squirrel named Buddy, perched on top of the kitchen cupboard.

He came to the Durkee thanks to first-time decorator Janet Dalpaos.

“Buddy is my 7-year-old grandson’s pride and joy,” she said, laughing. “He let us borrow him, but we had to promise to take good care of Buddy and bring him back home safely.”

Dalpaos made sure Buddy has plenty of acorns with him, but as a taxidermy rodent, we think he’ll be just fine.

If a stuffed squirrel — who looks a bit rough around the edges — can be a child’s best friend and a star attraction at a local landmark, we think there’s still hope for a very merry Christmas, indeed.

The Durkee Mansion, 6501 Third Ave., is open 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is also open 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 8-9. Admission is free.

34 ... and counting

Thursday marked my 34th anniversary at the Kenosha News, after starting as a 5-year-old street urchin shoveling coal into a bin to fuel the press.

Perhaps that’s not quite true, but I did start in the newsroom way, way back in 1987. However, I actually started my association with “Kenosha’s most interesting daily newspaper” as a kid with a paper route during junior high school.

Later, I was a part-time reporter for the News while attending Carthage College. My current stint started after I had worked for a newspaper in Shelbyville, Ind., making my “official” starting date Dec. 16, 1987.

That’s all a very long way of saying it’s been a privilege to work at my hometown paper, especially when working at a newspaper full time — let alone for three-plus decades — is becoming increasingly rare.

Through my time at the Kenosha News, I’ve worked for eight editors, four publishers and two ownership groups.

But we really work for you, the folks who buy the newspaper (or our online edition) and read our articles.

We couldn’t do this job without you, and I sincerely hope to keep telling your stories for the next, shall we say, 34 years. Cheers!

