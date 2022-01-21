WATCH NOW: TGIF for kettle cash and the #Betty White Challenge

We’re in “the gut punch of winter” — as WLIP-AM 1050 “Wake Up Kenosha” host Bill Lawrence puts it so eloquently — and are busy reconciling the books from the holiday season.

For many of us, that means going over credit card bills and asking: “Who spent $93 on cookie dough?”

At the Salvation Army, they’re ringing up this year’s numbers from the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Those familiar Red Kettles have been a staple of pop culture for decades, with everyone from Bob Hope to Snoopy ringing the bells.

Last month, it was my turn to step up to the Red Kettle, as a member of the Kenosha Rotary Club.

Lots of folks filled “my” Red Kettle as I stamped my feet in a futile effort to feel my toes, and, overall, the local Army outpost — with 19 Red Kettles placed at local businesses — did pretty well.

“We met our overall goal for Christmas,” said David Hamilton, the new auxiliary captain at Kenosha’s Salvation Army. “We are excited to share this news and thank the community for supporting us.”

The church’s overall holiday goal “was $310,000,” he said, “and we currently have $339,000 received.”

The specific Red Kettle campaign goal was $104,000 — a subset of the total goal — “and we currently have $75,000 received,” he added. “Although we didn’t meet our kettle goal, the community stepped up and mailed in checks and walked in with donations.”

The Salvation Army puts those funds to good use here.

Locally, “we were able to help 230 families, with 650 children, with our toy distribution,” Hamilton said. “And we handed out extra food in November and December during our regular pantry days and times.”

How you can help

The Salvation Army always needs volunteers, especially during the afternoon, for its food pantry at the Kenosha church, 3116 75th St.

“We have other volunteer opportunities, too,” Hamilton said. Food is distributed through the church’s busy food pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. To volunteer, call 262-564-0286.

Hamilton and his wife, Robin, are the new captains of Kenosha’s Salvation Army, coming here in the fall from the Appleton area.

After jumping into the busy holiday season, they are now hoping to “ramp back up” programs that were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking ahead to 2022, the new captains sounded a positive note.

“We’re excited to be here and would love to stay for a long time,” David Hamilton said.

Thanks, Betty!

Fans of actress Betty White, who died Dec. 31, at age 99, came up with the #BettyWhite Challenge as a way to support one of White’s favorite causes — animals.

On White’s 100th birthday Jan. 17, “everyone should pick a local rescue or animal shelter in your area and donate just $5 in Betty White’s name,” according to a Facebook post that went wildly viral.

Here in Kenosha, community members took up that challenge, to the tune of about $14,000 donated to the Safe Harbor Humane Society animal shelter.

“We have been slowly receiving donations since her passing, but the big push for donations was on Monday, with a total of over $14,000 donated,” Safe Harbor officials said. “We had so many people show up for her, it was so heartwarming!”

White’s fans even sent in “some 100th Birthday cards, with some incredibly touching messages. Talk about a legacy left behind, right?”

White — a huge supporter of the Los Angeles Zoo, American Humane Society, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Endangered Wolf Center and other animal protection groups — would no doubt be thrilled by this outpouring of support.

You can still donate to Safe Harbor, which is undergoing a “much needed remodel of our dog adoption area,” through its website, safeharborhumanesociety.org, and the group’s Facebook page. And coming up on Feb. 6 is Safe Harbor’s Spay-ghetti Dinner fundraiser, noon to 6 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.

As Betty herself would say, “Thank you for being a friend ...”

Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

